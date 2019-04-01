Logitech MX Master 2S review: Master-class wireless mouse

Specifications

DPI: 200 to 4000 dpi

Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery.

Number of buttons: 7

Gesture button: Yes

Scroll Wheel: Yes, with auto-shift

Wireless operating distance: 10m

Wireless technology: Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology

Design

In the world of similar looking mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S does stand out due to a unique and practical design choice. The mouse features a hand-crafted design to offer at-most comfort even with the continues usage, and the mouse designed for right-handed users.

The mouse is designed in such a way that your entire hand will be in a resting position while using the mouse. However, the overall footprint of the mouse is slightly bigger, and users with small palm might face some issues while reaching different buttons on the mouse.

There are seven buttons in total, which can be customized using Logitech's own software. Logitech' software also allows users to setup Multi-computer Workflow, which lets you use the mouse with up to three different computers at the same time.

I did take some time to get used to the overall form factor of the mouse, buttons arrangement and the functions. Overall, the design of the MX Master 2S is intuitive.

Functions and connectivity

The Logitech MX Master 2S comes new optical sensor, which offers up to 4000 DPI. The mouse also allows users to set different DPI levels from 200 to 4000 depending on the task.

I did play a bunch of games on the Master 2S, and it is very simple to toggle between different DPI levels using Logitech's software. The default DPI for the mouse is set at 1000 DPI. Thanks to the high-end sensor, the mouse works like a charm on most of the surfaces (coffee table, desk, couch, bed, and dairy).

The retail package comes with a Unifying receiver and a micro USB port. The mouse can be connected to three devices at the same time, and the mouse also offers an option to switch between different devices using a single click (button located on the bottom of the mouse).

If you are a gamer, then use the Unifying receive instead of Bluetooth connection, as it offers lower latency compared to Bluetooth connection. The wireless mouse has a range of 10m, and the mouse works well with macOS, Windows 10, Linux Mint, and Android OS.

Scrolling

One of the best features of the MX Master 2S is the vertical scroll button, located on the left side and the natural resting position of the right-hand thumb. Using the vertical button, I was able to scroll across different tabs on the Google Chrome browser, without moving the mouse.

Similarly, the vertical scroller will also come handy for the video editors, who scrub across the video timeline, and the vertical scroll button makes it easy.

The standard horizontal scrolling wheel (main scrolling wheel) also has a few tricks up its sleeve. There is an option switch between click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll with a touch of a button. Hyper-fast scrolling will help users to scroll down a long document, whereas the click-to-click scrolling helps the users while gaming and gives the satisfaction of a good scroller wheel.

Charging and battery life

Logitech claims that the MX Master 2S can last up to 70 days on a single charge, and can offer a day of battery life with 5 minutes of charging time. There is a micro USB port on the front of the mouse, and one can use the mouse while charging.

There are three green LED lights on the left side of the mouse, which indicates battery life. In my testing (for more than 20 days), I haven't charged the mouse once, which does speak well about the battery life.

Verdict

There is no doubt in the fact that the Logitech MX Master 2S is one of the best wireless mice out there, and it does stand true to the promises made by Logitech. The mouse offers a unique design, amazing battery life, and it can connect up to 3 devices at the same time.

Using Multi-Computer Workflow technology, the mouse allows a user to copy paste file between different devices, running a different OS. Considering the MX Master 2S as a premium mouse, the company should have opted for a USB type C port instead of a micro USB port. Again, coming to the price tag, Rs 7000 is the amount that one has to pay to experience one of the best wireless mice in the world.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is not your everyday mouse; it is a premium, professional grade mouse, with a striking design and a hefty price tag. The mouse is for those, who need the absolutely best wireless mouse, which has all the bells and whistles.