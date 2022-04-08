Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse Review: Everyday Mouse Just Got Better

Logitech Signature M650 Review: Design

When it comes to styling, the Logitech Signature M650 is a simple-looking wireless mouse that does not compromise on functionality. The Logitech Signature M650 comes in three colors - rose, graphite, and I have been testing the Off-White variant. Unlike something like the Logitech MX Master 3, the Logitech Signature M650 looks simple and elegant at the same time.

When it comes to grips, the mouse has an identical looking curve on the right and left sides with a bit of a pattern, which offers plenty of grips to hold on to the mouse for both right-hand and left-hand users. However, just like the majority of the mice, the customizable buttons are still on the left side, which are easily accessible by right-hand users and not so much by left-hand users.

At the bottom, you have the sensor, power button, and a Bluetooth pairing button. The mouse offers up to 4000dpi. Do note that, by default, the DPI is set at 400, which can be changed via the Logi Options+ tool. Overall, in terms of design and ergonomics, the Logitech Signature M650 is one of the best wireless mice that costs less than Rs. 3,000.

Logitech Signature M650 Review: Connectivity

The Logitech Signature M650 Design can be used with a laptop, desktop, iPad, iPhone, and even with an Android smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth technology. The mouse can be paired with most of these products with just a click of a button.

If you have a desktop or a laptop with a USB-A port, then you can also connect the mouse using the Logi Bolt USB Receiver, which offers lower latency when compared to Bluetooth mode. This is again a mouse that can be used with almost every modern device without any issue. However, do note that you can only customize the mouse on Windows and Mac, as the Logi Options+ is only available on these two platforms.

Logitech Signature M650 Review: Extra Features

Just like most of the Logitech mice, the Logitech Signature M650 also has a SmartWheel. This offers more control over how you scroll on a website or an Excel Sheet. If you are a gamer, there are two customizable buttons, which can be programmed to do tasks like reloading a weapon or doing custom actions, which almost makes this a gaming mouse.

Unlike some of the expensive options, the Logitech Signature M650 can only be paired with a single device. Each time you want to use the mouse with a new device, the mouse has to be manually paired, which is a bit of a task. This makes it clear that Logitech wants you to spend a bit more and get models like MX Anywhere 3 to get all the bell and whistles of a modern mouse.

Logitech Signature M650 Review: Battery Life

According to Logitech, a single AA battery should offer 24 months or two years of battery life when used with the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. If you want to use the Logitech Signature M650 via Bluetooth, you might have to change the battery a bit early. Given I have just been using this mouse for over a week, I really cannot comment if the Logitech Signature M650 can last for two years on a single Duracell battery, which comes bundled in the package.

Logitech Signature M650 Review: Verdict

While you can buy a wireless mouse with dual connectivity for less than Rs. 1,000, I think it makes sense to get something like the Logitech Signature M650 by spending a bit more. Logitech mice last longer when compared to most entry-level and mid-range wireless mice.

Be it for work-from-home or for your office usage, the Logitech Signature M650 is one of the mice that we recommend, especially for those, who are ready to spend around Rs. 3,000 for a well-made mouse that can last for years without any issue.