Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth Speaker Review: Affordable Companion On The Go

    If you are looking for a low-cost Bluetooth speaker right now, then there are increased chances for you to be spoilt for choice. While many brands come up with affordable Bluetooth speakers, not many offer good audio quality and performance. Mivi, a smartphone accessory maker, has launched Octave 3.

     

    Rating:
    3.5/5

    PROS
    • Premium quality design
    • Justifiable performance
    CONS
    • Voice gets distorted at high volume

    Priced Rs. 1,799 via the online retailers the Mivi Octave 3 is in for a review. It has been launched in four vibrant color options of which, I received the blue variant for review.

    The Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker's box comprises these aspects. 

    • Mivi Octave 3 speaker
    • User manual
    • USB Type-C cable
    • AUX cable
    The Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker is one of the best speakers in its category priced under Rs. 2,000. It is Made in India and supports Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of design, the Mivi speaker looks great with the vibrant and metallic blue color. There is a premium quality metal build all through the speaker. It is easy and portable to carry this speaker around with the loop given at the side.

    There is a woofer at the top of the speaker with the Mivi logo and one at the bottom. The bottom of this speaker has a rubberized padding at the bottom for support when it is used on a surface. When music is playing, you can see these woofers vibrate.

    At the side, there is a rubberized strip with the controls for volume up and down, power on/off and to play/pause media. The ports are concealed by a rubberized flap and it houses both the AUX and USB Type-C ports.

    It is simple and easy to pair the Mivi Octave 3 with your smartphone. You just have to turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and search for a new Bluetooth device under the menu. Here, you will get the Mivi Octave 3 in the list of available devices from where you need to pair it. That's it! Your speaker and smartphone will be paired.

    The Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker is touted to provide solid bass and 360-degree sound output. However, in my review, I could enjoy good bass but the 360-degree sound output is not noticeable. It is good that the company has opted for a 16W speaker despite its compact build.

    Bass is good and sound is also loud, thereby justifying the pricing. It makes sense as there are two woofers - one at the top and one at the bottom. The audio gets distorted when used under loud volume levels but it is an issue we face with many budget speakers out there.

    When it comes to battery performance, the Mivi Octave 3 is an ultimate travel companion as it is designed using cutting-edge battery boost technology that can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime. I could get a good battery life though the exact hours of usage on a single charge is not known.

    The Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker does provide a good battery life, and powerful bass for its pricing with its 16W speaker. These aspects make it a good buy under Rs. 2,000 in India. There are better performing speakers but these cost much higher and are not as easy to carry around as the Mivi offering.

    news accessories speakers
    Thursday, March 10, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
