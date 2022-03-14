Mivi Thunderbeats 2 Neckband Review: Good Peformance Under Rs. 1,000

Mivi Thunderbeats 2 Design Is Premium

The Mivi Thunderbeats 2 neckband-style earphone comes in five vibrant color options and I have received the Blue variant that looks great. It is made of plastic but it gives a premium metallic look and feel. The set of controls are placed at the right of the cable and the quality of the buttons is quite good. It does not give a clicky feel and the build quality is good on the whole. There are volume controls, a multifunction button (both pairing button that doubles as the power button) and a micro USB charging port covered with a flap instead of the USB Type-C port.

Mivi Thunderbeats 2 comes with magnetic earbuds, which is a neat trick. Again, this is half-baked as the music does not pause or play when you attach or detach the earbuds. This is an issue faced by the affordable earphones that come with magnetic earbuds. Apart from this, one aspect that I liked about the earphones is the flat cable that results in no tangles.

The earphones from Mivi offers a snug fit and the eartips also come in the same blue color. Moreover, the eartip is huge in my personal opinion and I wouldn't prefer such huge tips usually. Regarding comfort, I felt it little painful on using the Mivi Thunderbeats 2 for over an hour, which could be due to the eartips.

Mivi Thunderbeats 2 Performance

Firstly, it is easy to connect the Mivi Thunderbeats 2 neckband earphones to a smartphone. It connects to smartphones and other devices via Bluetooth 5.0. Pairing it to a smartphone is quite easy. You just have to turn on Bluetooth on the device and press and hold the multi-function button on the earphones. Once you see the Mivi Thunderbeats 2 name in the list of devices on your smartphone, just connect to it.

In terms of performance, I prefer headphones that deliver a slightly heavy and punchy bass output without any distortion to the vocals even at maximum volume levels. Performing well in this segment, the Mivi Thunderbeats 2 delivers clear sound output without distortion while listening to both music and watching movies. In some cases, the bass surpasses the vocals. Even the microphone quality is good given the pricing of the earphones.

Mivi Thunderbeats 2 Battery Life

The Mivi Thunderbeats 2 neckband earphones is fueled by a battery touted to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life, which is really impressive. However, the exact battery capacity is not mentioned. I could get up to 9 hours of battery life instead of 14 hours. While it is lower than the specifics revealed by Mivi, it still is a good battery life for neckband earphones.

Verdict

The Mivi Thunderbeats 2 neckband earphones delivers impressive audio performance. Given that headphones are considered lifestyle products and add to your style quotient, this product is not as exciting as the competition, especially from the reputed brands. If you are plan on considering the Mivi Thunderbeats 2, then you have to compromise on the fit to some extent, I feel. Otherwise, it is definitely a good value for money offering that you can get by shelling out less than Rs. 1,000.