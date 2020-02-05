Mixcder E10 Wireless Headphone Review: Affordable, Punchy, And Premium

Premium Design With Comfortable Fit

The Mixcder E10 headphone comes with a very premium design and decent look. The headphones are black in color with stainless steel build factor and brass finish making it look more attractive.

Design-wise, the E10 wireless headphone scored full marks. The earbuds are capable of rotating 180-degrees both the sides, along with an expandable headband. The earcups on the earbuds are extremely comfortable thanks to the cushioned ear pads. Also, the headband is covered with soft cushion padding which delivery a very comfortable fit.

The company has mentioned right and left indication inside both the earpad. On the right ear pad, there are four functional keys which include a power button key, volume rockers and an ANC button which is capable of enhancing the bass, along with one 3.5mm audio output port. On the left, it sports a micro USB port for charging.

I'm using these headphones for more than two weeks and I must say that the design and build quality is very impressive.

Connectivity: Easy To Pair

Mixcder E10 comes with latest Bluetooth V5.0 Technology which is said to be 2x faster in transmission rate and 8x wider in bandwidth than Bluetooth V4.2. Connecting headphones with a smartphone, PC, and laptops can be done by following two or three simple steps.

First, you need to bootup the headphone and it will directly go Bluetooth searching mode. Now, all you need to do is to open the Bluetooth settings on your smartphone or laptop and search for the device. You can see "Mixcder E10" in the new device list click on it and you are all set to go.

I haven't faced any issue while pairing the wireless headphone with any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, and laptop. Pairing part was always pretty smooth for me with Mixcder E10 because I haven't struggled even a single time while pairing it.

Sound Quality And ANC Performance

According to the company, the Mixcder E10 offers 40mm Neodymium Iron Boron Speaker Unit with Only 34-millisecond super-low latency. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm's Apt-X low latency technology. That was about hardware and software, let's get to the ground reality.

The Mixcder E10 comes with 40mm big dynamic speaker which are capable of delivering best quality audio and that's true. Also while using the device I didn't face any distortion in the speakers' event at the maximum volume.

ANC worked as the cherry on the cake because after activating the ANC button the Bass quality of the headphone increases and it works like a bass booster. However, on the flip side, I must say that a little bit of distortion was witnessed while using the headphone with ANC at maximum volume.

The Mixcder E10 offers the Active Noise Cancelling technology which works brilliantly. The headphone comes with a dual built-in microphone which is capable of reducing low-frequency ambient sound. In terms of sound quality, the headphones have not missed any chance to impress me.

Battery Performance

According to the company, the Mixcder E10 is capable of delivering a music playback time of 30 hours without ANC and 20 hours with ANC. We tested the device and for us the battery lasted for 10-13 hours with and without ANC.

The Mixcder E10 is equipped with a 500 mAh non-removable battery and it also supports MSC Quick Charge. The battery performance of the headphones is outstanding.

Thoughts About Mixcder E10 Wireless Headphone

In the Indian headphone market, there are very few brands that offer additional features like ANC for enhancing Bass. However, those brands are expensive and the one with affordable pricing don't do justice to the additional Bass Booster button.

The Mixcder E10 comes with all the premium features, technology, design, and build. The sound quality of the speakers is soothing to the ears. In this price range, the company is offering a really good deal. If you're looking for something in the same range then this will be an ideal device to top your priority list.

Meanwhile, it also comes with a carrying case which is capable of holding the headphones, charging cable, audio receiver codes, and more.