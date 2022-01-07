Oppo Enco M32 Review: Wireless Audio With Powerful Battery Backup

Array

Coming as typical headphones, the Oppo Enco M32 packs several powerful features for an introductory offer price of Rs. 1,499. One of the key highlights of the new wireless headphones is its supercharge prowess. Oppo claims the earphones can provide 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. I used the Oppo Enco M32 for a few days and here's what I think of this audio accessory.

Oppo Enco M32 Design: Typical And Comfortable

When you look at the Oppo Enco M32 wireless headphones, you can see the typical design that's found in the market today. The flexible neckband is comfortable to wear for hours, even an entire day. The neckband packs a power button and volume rockers, which are also used to connect with the smartphone.

The earbuds themselves are pretty good to use. However, they kept dropping off when I would walk around. However, tucking them tightly inside your ear gets the job done. That said, I can't say the same for those with slightly big ears as they could keep dropping down often. Also, the headphones pack an IP55 rating that protects them from dust and water.

Oppo Enco M32 Performance: Commendable Audio Delivery

The Oppo Enco M32 features 10mm drivers that deliver crystal clear audio output. I used the wireless headphones mostly indoors and the audio was smooth without any external noise, even on low volume. I used the headphones outdoors a couple of times, and the experience was commendable.

Oppo has included an independent bass chamber on the drivers that delivers a wider frequency range and a larger sound field. More importantly, it reduces the sound distortion to provide a deeper bass delivery. This is especially highlighted while watching movies as the overall experience is further enhanced.

Another pro point of the Oppo Enco M32 wireless headphones is the seamless switching between two devices. This enables you to connect the headphones with both your smartphone and other gadgets like a smartwatch. I tried this feature too and found that switching between gadgets can take place in just a couple of seconds.

Another noteworthy mention here is the clear audio delivery during calls. I've always been skeptical of using wireless earphones for audio and video calls. However, the Oppo Enco M32 put my skepticism to rest as my voice was delivered across clearly during all the calls. I tried this even by connecting the earphones with my laptop for a video call and there were no glitches whatsoever.

Oppo Enco M32 Battery: The Key Highlight

The key highlight of the Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones is its battery. Oppo claims the earphones can last up to 28 hours of music playback, which is commendable. Moreover, 10 minutes of charge claims to provide 20 hours of music playback. This is a huge plus point as you can't run out of juice with the Oppo Enco M32.

I tested the 10 minutes charge claim and found it to be true. I used on-and-off for roughly 20 hours for music and calls, and the LED indicator didn't even blink. But roughly after 24 hours, the LED indicator showed it required fueling. All in all, the Oppo Enco M32 provides steady, long-lasting battery backup.

Oppo Enco M32 Verdict: Makes A Decent Purchase

Today, we have several options while looking for a new audio accessory. Many would prefer TWS earbuds for its true wireless design and performance. And then we have neckband devices like the new Oppo Enco M32. If you're skeptical of which to get, I would recommend the affordable Oppo Enco M32, especially if you're on call for most of the day.

The comfortable neckband design ensures you won't lose the device. The crystal clear audio delivery makes another plus point. And more importantly, the massive battery backup ensures you never run out of juice. And in case you're on a low battery, just 10-15 minutes of charge time will keep you going for a long time.