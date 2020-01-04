Oppo O-Fresh Stereo Earphones Review: Premium Looks And Impressive Sound Quality

Premium Looking Earbuds

Right now, wireless headphones and truly wireless earbuds are catching up with the trend and are gradually overshadowing the wired ones. This tradition is further fueled by the smartphone makers as the micro USB port is becoming a rare feature in many premium and high-end models and the same is replaced by the USB Type-C port. Another reason that many do not prefer these wired earphones is due to the cable that could tangle quite often.

However, the Oppo O-Fresh changes these perspectives with its attractive design. It comes with an anti-tangle cable, which makes it easy and convenient to use. While there are two variants for you to choose based on your smartphone that you will want to use the Oppo O-Fresh with, you also have adapters to convert and use it in either case.

When it comes to the design, the Oppo O-Fresh is a very nice pair of earphones with great aesthetics. It comes in Gray and Black colors that look elegant. The earphones is made of rubber and metal that offers an attractive, ergonomic, and comfortable design and feel. Also, there is a metallic green ring around the earbuds and a glossy texture for the earbuds' exterior that looks great. The earbuds are of a unique shape that gives a comfortable fit.

During my usage, I used it continuously for hours and it did not cause any sort of discomfort or pain. Nevertheless, I did not have to adjust the earbuds quite often to make it fit properly and prevent it from falling off. The pack also bundles three more pairs of earpads to get a better fit as desired.

Though the design looks stunning, the build quality could have been better. The anti-tangle cable gives a rubbery texture and the microphone and button on one of the cables give too much of a plastic feel. The click sound of the button to answer calls is also too prompt. Maybe, Oppo could have improved the build quality of this pair of earphones but that could have spiked its pricing.

Oppo O-Fresh Delivers Remarkable Performance

The Oppo O-Fresh stereo earphones comes with Hi-Res certification, which is touted to produce impressive sound quality with the sound field enhancement technology. This pair of earphones comes with a MEMS microphone, which means a special microphone design that can effectively reduce wind noise and produce crystal clear voice during calls. Also, there is HiFi support and dynamic range from 20Hz to 40Hz.

When it comes to performance, the Oppo O-Fresh earphones delivers good quality sound that you can experience from premium headphones. It is exceptional both while listening to music and answering calls. The audio quality is crystal clear without much distortion. In terms of quality, the music is not overpowering as in many budget earphones and there is a good balance between both music and voice.

Oppo O-Fresh Verdict

Talking about the buying decision, if you are still interested in using wired earphones, then you should buy the Oppo O-Fresh stereo earphones that is quite impressive. I personally like the anti-tangle braided cable and the premium looking earbuds with a unique design. The only aspect that I did not like about the earphones is the plastic remote control with the call button and microphone on the cable.

To conclude, at a price point of under Rs. 1,000, the Oppo O-Fresh is definitely a worthy buy for those who love to use wired headphones for some reason that is known only to them.