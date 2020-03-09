Pebble Edge Sound Bar Review: Affordable Speaker With Outstanding Performance

Decent Design

The Pebble Edge comes in an elongated shape which means it's rectangular with curved edges. Upfront, it houses a black colored speaker grille with the company branding on it. The speaker grille is transparent enough through which you can see the drivers.

At the top, the Pebble Edge houses functional buttons including volume up and down, mute, EQ to switch between FM, Bluetooth device, and SD card, a play/pause button. On the rear part, the Pebble Edge sports an on/off toggle button, a micro USB port, USB Type-A connector, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio port.

Meanwhile, the newly launched speaker also sports an FM antenna which makes sure to catch radio stations perfectly. Overall, the design of the soundbar looks decent, it's not heavy which makes it easier for users to carry it on-the-go. The impressive part about the soundbar is the mobile space which is there on the top of the speaker. The mobile phone holder on top of the speaker lets you sit back and watch your favourite shows without holding the phone.

The Pebble Edge is also portable enough to fit into your backpack and I like the design of the speaker.

Pebble Edge Specs And Box Content

The newly launched Pebble Edge features a 10W stereo dual acoustic drivers. The FM reception is clear due to the in-built antenna in the speaker. On the connectivity part, it offers 5.0 Bluetooth which provides an optimum range of 10 meters of wireless music experience. It also comes with an IP67 rating which makes the speaker, both dust and water-resistant.

As far as box contents are concerned, the Pebble Edge packs the main unit along with 3.5mm AUX cable, User manual, and micro USB cable to charge the device. The soundbar comes with decent specifications and box contents.

Pebble Edge Brilliant Performance

The Pebble Edge comes with an affordable pricing but the performance of the device is not less than any premium segment soundbar. I'm using this device for more than one week, and it has not missed any chance to impress me.

The speaker comes with balanced bass and treble and I haven't felt any distortion on the speaker event at the maximum volume. I have tested the device with all the categories of music including, rock, jazz, hip-hop, acoustic, and more. The device is also tested with PC for watching video content and playing games.

I must say that the performance of the Pebble Edge is outstanding and at this price point the company is offering a good deal. The dual 10W drivers are capable enough to fill energy in your weekend house parties.

Battery and Performance

Pebble Edge is fuelled by a 1,200 mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of providing 5 to 6 hours of non-stop music playback. However, during my use, I have witnessed around 4 to 5 hours of battery life in one single charge.

The battery performance also depends on the volume at which you are listening to music. The soundbar tends to deliver better performance when used with 50 percent of volume.

Thoughts About Pebble Edge

Overall, the Pebble Edge comes with decent specifications, battery performance, design, and price. The device has not disappointed me even for once during my usage.

The most important thing is that the performance of the device is outstanding and at this price, the company is offering a good deal. If you're looking for a soundbar at this price range then Pebble Edge can be at the top of your priority list.