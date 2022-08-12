Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Review: ANC At An Affordable Price

I have been using the Philips TAT4506 earbuds that feature a stem design, IPX4 rating, powerful battery, and importantly - ANC. These Philips earbuds are available for Rs. 2,999, which makes them aggressively priced for the features offered. Here are the detailed pros and cons to help you decide if you should buy the new Philips 4000 series earbuds.

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Design Review: Comfort Can Be Improved

The new Philips 4000 Series earbuds feature a stem design with touch controls and IPX4 splash resistance. Philips has offered extra ear tips to make it comfortable for all users. However, I found the earbuds not so comfortable despite changing the ear tips as they kept falling off and didn't snugly fit into my ears.

That said, the comfort of the earbuds would depend on the user. Like all other earbuds, the new Philips 4000 series earbuds also offer touch controls. This is quite good to change tracks or answer calls. But I still felt the touch controls can be improved in the long run.

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Performance Review: ANC Steals The Show

The Philips 4000 Series Earbuds include a dedicated button on the charging case for easy pairing with your smartphone. This is another plus point for the earbuds as you can pair them with multiple gadgets.

The new Philips 4000 Series features ANC and bass, which is the key highlight of the device for the asking price. The bass is quite good for ordinary use and gives the overall experience a good boost. I loved the active noise cancellation feature on the earbuds, which enhances the audio output.

You can use the earbuds on crowded metro trains or at the gym, and the ANC will ensure you have an undisturbed playback. Overall, the Philips 4000 series offers an ideal playback experience in all environments.

This also brings us to the mic functionality of the Philips 4000 Series Earbuds. I used the earbuds to make a couple of calls and found the overall experience to be glitch-free. Some of the earbuds in this segment disconnect easily while on calls. But there was no such trouble with the Philips earbuds, another pro-point for the device.

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Battery Review: Decent Enough

Lastly, the Philips 4000 Series earbuds come with a decent battery backup. Philips claims the earbuds offer 6 hours of playback and 18 hours of total playtime with the charging case. Even with continuous usage, the Philips earbuds battery lasted more than four hours, which is commendable. Plus, you can just use the charging case for about 10 minutes and get another hour of fuel.

Philips 4000 Series Earbuds Review Verdict

The Philips 4000 Series earbuds for Rs. 2,999 is worth considering for the ANC, bass boost, powerful battery backup, and the IPX4 design. Plus, the mic and overall audio performance for the asking price make it a good buy for the asking price.