Playgo BH22 Review: Budget Wireless Headphones That Fits The Bill

Playgo BH22 Design: Average Build Quality

As one could expect from a product of this class, the Playgo BH22 is made entirely out of plastic. To its credit, the product actually makes use of a matte finish, which does improve the looks of the product. There is also a golden accent ring on both the earcups, which does give these headphones a bit of a character.

These are on-ear style headphones, which means, they completely cover the ear, hence they easily isolate the noise. The earcups use a soft cushion made using leather-like material. The earcup does a good job of isolating the sound and is also comfortable for the short term. However, if you are planning on using these headphones for hours (continuously) the earcups don't help much.

The aforementioned issues might not be deal breaks, especially considering the price of this product. Do note that, the headphone also comes with an AUX cable, which can be used to connected the headphone to a phone or a laptop using a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Playgo BH22 Sound Quality

The Playgo BH22 is equipped with massive 40mm drivers, which helps the headphone to get louder. The company calls this the EBEL (extra bass extra loud) drivers, which is actually true in certain aspects. As the company claims, the headphones get really loud and offer a good amount of bass.

When it comes to actual sound quality, the headphones get fairly loud. However, the sound starts to crack when the volume is set over 70 percent. Hence, it is best to keep the volume around 50 to 60 percent to get better audio quality. As per the sound quality, the headphones sound average, where it is almost impossible to distinguish between low and mid-frequency.

They do offer a thumping bass. Hence, if you are looking for cheap headphones that just deliver thumping bass, you will like the sound profile of the Playgo BH22 headphones. Overall, these are definitely bass-heavy headphones.

Playgo BH22 Battery Life

The company claims that the Playgo BH22 can offer 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. In my usage, I fully charged the headphone almost 10 days back, and I have been using them daily for a couple of hours and I haven't been able to drain the battery, not even once.

They usually take around 4 hours to charge and can be charged using a micro USB port. A 500 mAh battery powers the device, and it can offer up to 180 hours of standby time.

Verdict: Budget Bass Heavy Headphones

For the asking price, the Playgo BH22 actually delivers a lot of features, and these are definitely a good pair of budget headphones. Again, they may not be as comfortable as Sonys and Sennheisers of the world. However, these just cost a fraction when compared to a headphone from a known brand. Overall, an affordable set of headphones with lots of bass and good battery life.