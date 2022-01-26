Playgo Dualpods Review: Budget TWS That Does The Job

Playgo Dualpods Design: Simple But Not Unique

The Playgo Dualpods not just look identical to the AirPods Pro, they also have an identical dimension. Except for the fact that it looks identical to the AirPods Pro, it is an interesting design choice. The earphones are easy to carry around, and the earphones themselves are very comfortable and look very premium.

The Playgo Dualpods is available in three color variants -- teal, Galaxy Black, and Space Grey. I have been testing the teal variant of the same, and it is the first earphone to use this color. However, if I had a choice I would have gone with the Galaxy Black variant, which, in my opinion, looks classier.

Another mention-worthy design choice of the Playgo Dualpods is the fact that the part of the headphone has a transparent case, which gives a sneak-peak into the actual drivers that power the Playgo Dualpods. Overall, in terms of design and build quality, I am fairly impressed with the Playgo Dualpods which has a nice matte finish.

Playgo Dualpods Connectivity: Works As Expected

The Playgo Dualpods comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with 100ms of latency. Due to the up-to-date Bluetooth support, the Playgo Dualpods work well with most modern Android and iOS devices without any issue. On top of that, you can also connect the Dualpods to modern laptops and tablets with Bluetooth connectivity.

I was able to connect the Playgo Dualpods with Android and iOS devices with ease. While pairing the very first time, you just have to open the case, and the earphones will go into the pairing mode. And the earphones automatically connect and disconnect from a device once you take out and remove the headphone from the charging cradle.

If you want to use the PlayGo Dualpods with another device, then the TWS has to be unpaired from the first device (smartphone, tablet, or laptop), and the earphone will be ready to pair with a new device. I would have definitely liked it if PlayGoDualpods have a custom button to pair and unpair a device, which is useful for those, who use more than one device.

Playgo Dualpods Audio Performance

The Playgo Dualpods comes with a dual driver design, where each earbud is fitted with two 6mm EBEL drivers. These also support the AAC wireless audio codec, which is supported on some Android smartphones, which helps to deliver high-quality audio via Bluetooth with 10 meters of range.

The Playgo Dualpods offer a good sound profile with rich bass especially when the volume is set to 60 to 70 percent. However, if you go beyond 80 percent of the maximum volume, you might start hearing a bit of crackling in the sound. Also note that, by default, the audio codec is set to SBC, and make sure to change it to AAC to enable better audio quality.

Thanks to the EBEL drivers, the headphone offers rich bass. However, the purist will feel that the bass will overpower the vocals which will make these headphones produce muddy mids. These are definitely tuned to deliver louder bass (low) than vocals or mids.

The microphone performance is pretty good too. I attended a bunch of calls on the PlaygoDualpods, and I was able to hear the other party clearly. Even the people on the other side were able to hear my voice without any issue. If you are someone who attends a lot of calls via wireless earphones, the Playgo Dualpods will not disappoint you.

Playgo Dualpods Battery Life

The Playgo Dualpods claims to deliver 30 hours of battery life with the case, and the earphones themselves promise to offer five hours of battery life. During my testing, they usually lasted for around four and a half hours at 90 or 100 percent volume. I also liked the fact that they use a USB Type-C port for charging.

To fully charge the case, it takes around 1.5 hours if you have a charger with at least 10W of power output. Overall, the battery life of the earphones is on par with the competition, especially for an earbud that just weighs 3.7 grams.

Mention Worthy Features

Other than the regular TWS stuff, the Playgo Dualpods offer features like touch controls which can be used to change track, change volume, and even to summon a virtual assistant on Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is also an IPX4 rated for water-resistant, which means the TWS can take your workout sweat without any issue.

Verdict: Go For It

The Playgo Dualpods seems to do most of the things that one might expect from a wireless earphone which costs around Rs. 2,000. It has a familiar design, offers battery life similar to the competition, and delivers good bass using a dual driver setup.

Again, when it comes to audio quality, keep your expectations low. Just because the Playgo Dualpods looks like AirPods Pro, they need not have to sound similar, especially considering the fact that they cost less than 10 percent of what the AirPods Pro costs.