Playgo PH22 Review: Budget Wireless Headphones That Fits The Bill
Headphones have gotten a lot more accessible in the last few years. You can now buy a headphone for less than Rs. 1,000 or spend as much as Rs. 59,000 for novelty products such as the AirPods Max. Considering the price difference, budget headphones usually get a bad rap.
- Affordable
- 35 hours battery life
- AUX cable included in the box
- Sound distorts at higher volume levels
I have been testing the Playgo PH22 for the last few weeks, which is a budget on-ear headphones that cost Rs. 2,499. Here is the full review of the Playgo PH22 -- budget pair of headphones that does all things that an affordable headphone should do.
Playgo PH22 Design: Average Build Quality
As one could expect from a product of this class, the Playgo PH22 is made entirely out of plastic. To its credit, the product actually makes use of a matte finish, which does improve the looks of the product. There is also a golden accent ring on both the earcups, which does give these headphones a bit of a character.
These are on-ear style headphones, which means, they completely cover the ear, hence they easily isolate the noise. The earcups use a soft cushion made using leather-like material. The earcup does a good job of isolating the sound and is also comfortable for the short term. However, if you are planning on using these headphones for hours (continuously) the earcups don't help much.
The aforementioned issues might not be deal breaks, especially considering the price of this product. Do note that, the headphone also comes with an AUX cable, which can be used to connected the headphone to a phone or a laptop using a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Playgo PH22 Sound Quality
The Playgo PH22 is equipped with massive 40mm drivers, which helps the headphone to get louder. The company calls this the EBEL (extra bass extra loud) drivers, which is actually true in certain aspects. As the company claims, the headphones get really loud and offer a good amount of bass.
When it comes to actual sound quality, the headphones get fairly loud. However, the sound starts to crack when the volume is set over 70 percent. Hence, it is best to keep the volume around 50 to 60 percent to get better audio quality. As per the sound quality, the headphones sound average, where it is almost impossible to distinguish between low and mid-frequency.
They do offer a thumping bass. Hence, if you are looking for cheap headphones that just deliver thumping bass, you will like the sound profile of the Playgo BH22 headphones. Overall, these are definitely bass-heavy headphones.
Playgo PH22 Battery Life
The company claims that the Playgo PH22 can offer 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. In my usage, I fully charged the headphone almost 10 days back, and I have been using them daily for a couple of hours and I haven't been able to drain the battery, not even once.
They usually take around 4 hours to charge and can be charged using a micro USB port. A 500 mAh battery powers the device, and it can offer up to 180 hours of standby time.
Verdict: Budget Bass Heavy Headphones
For the asking price, the Playgo PH22 actually delivers a lot of features, and these are definitely a good pair of budget headphones. Again, they may not be as comfortable as Sonys and Sennheisers of the world. However, these just cost a fraction when compared to a headphone from a known brand. Overall, an affordable set of headphones with lots of bass and good battery life.
