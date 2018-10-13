Rapoo K2600 wireless keyboard Review: A decent Bluetooth keyboard

Design

The USP of the Rapoo K2600 is its compact design. The keyboard comes with a plastic build, design-wise it looks decent with rounded corners. The keyboard has 83 keys in total, including some functional keys like lock keys, power off key, search, refresh and settings key. Aa standard keyboard usually comes with minimum 104 key but this one lacks the numeric keypad. Instead of a numeric keypad, the company has introduced a touchpad which you use to navigate the cursor.

The keys and the surface of the touchpad come in black color and the buttons are completely flat. It comes with a dimension of 76×108 mm and weighs around 450 grams which makes it very light and convenient to carry around in your backpack. It's very convenient to use the device on any surface, no matter it's your lap or your bed. It comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection with up to 10m working range.

The layout of the keyboards looks much similar to a laptop's keyboard. The keys have a stroke of 3mm to stop pressed very quietly. The functional key is placed in the upper row, but they are not as big as other keys.

On the back side of the keyboard, you have a section where you can find the Bluetooth connector and battery input socket. The Rapoo K2600 works on AA batteries. The back panel also has a power ON and OFF toggle button.

Performance

I have used the Rapoo K2600 wireless keyboard for more than 2 weeks, and I must say that it is very easy to type on this keyboard for hours without any stress on the fingers. I haven't faced any difficulty while using this device, but at times I do miss the numeric keypad while typing number in my content. However, the response of the key is very impressive and I didn't find any lags though out my testing.

The Nano-transmitter works in the 2.4 GHz remote band at a distance of up to 10 meters in the observable pathway of the gadget. The wireless keyboard connects instantly after the connection and does not require the establishment of a driver. This makes it compatible to use with any device.

On the other hand, the touchpad which has replaced the numeric keypad is very slippery and sensitive, below there is line marked which differentiate between the right and left clicks. During my use, I have struggled a lot to jell up with the mousepad, but I found that it is not as accurate as a mouse. But there is a catch, if you don't want to use the touchpad then you can simply enable it with the combination of Fn + Backspace.

But, this doesn't mean it's completely useless, the main advantage of the mousepad comes with the support of multi-touch gesture. You can perform four simultaneous touches for scrolling, zooming, sliding, minimising the pages. Most of the gestures are honed under the abilities of the touch control of Windows 10 because other operating systems don't support all the gestures. However, it doesn't come with any software to customise the commands of the gesture so you have to remember all the necessary gesture as per your requirement.

Rapoo K2600 software

On the software part, the Rapoo K2600 wireless keyboard doesn't come with any dedicated software to reassign the function of the keys or to customise the gestures of the mousepad. The only software which can be downloaded from the official product page is only designed to help in reconnecting the keyboard with the receiver in case it gets disappear.

Rapoo K2600 box content and Price

Inside the box, we got Rapoo K2600 Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad, Quick Start Guide, Two AA Batteries, and Wireless Transmitter/Micro Receiver.

The K2600 Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 in India. If you are interested then you can grab the device at the company's official website. But you can grab it on Amazon for Rs 2,399.

Verdict

Overall the keyboard looks decent and the response is really impressive. It is a slim, simple and compact keyboard which is specially designed to work with Smart TVs and PCs. However, it misses out on some features, which are offered by other brands.

The company could have kept the price of the device more affordable, because at the same price point there are brands who are offering complete Mechanical Keyboards. If you are not a mechanical keyboard fan and want something compact and easy to go then this is the good option. But it's better to keep your option always open.