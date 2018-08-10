Rapoo vpro v26s gaming mouse review: Stylish gaming mouse at an affordable price tag

Design

The Rapoo vpro v26s has an excellent build quality as it is entirely made out of high-quality plastic. This also gives the mouse a premium look. The v26s has a spiderweb-like design, which gives it a one of a kind look when the RGB light is turned on. Similarly, it has an impressive amount of details even on the smallest part of the mouse, which is not usually found on a gaming mouse, which cost less than Rs. 2,000.

There are two rubber pads on each side of the mouse, which makes this mouse very comfortable to hold while gaming for a longer duration. It has metal-like design hint on the top-middle portion, which houses the scroller wheel and the DPI switch button.

The scroller wheel has a texture and the scrolling on the Rapoo vpro v26s is very satisfying. However, there is still room for improvement in terms of scrolling speed and smoothness. The mouse has a 1.2-meter long cable with braided protection and a USB-A port with gold plating. The gold-plating should prevent the mouse from corrosion in the long haul.

Buttons

One thing that differentiates a standard mouse and a gaming mouse is the availability of extra buttons. The Rapoo vpro v26s has a 5-button design. A pair of left and right click buttons, a single button to toggle between the DPI, two buttons on the left side of the mouse, which works as forward and backward buttons (which can be programmed to offer other functions).

Customisation

The Rapoo vpro v26s comes with a software for Windows platform, which can be used to tweak around the RGB lighting. The same software can also be used to create custom profiles as well. The software has a modern UI and easy-to-understand options. Like most of the gaming mouses, the customizing software is only available for Windows OS. However, the mouse can be used with Linux, or, Mac OS without any hassle, but one cannot use the customization options.

Performance

The Rapoo vpro v26s offers a great user experience while gaming, as well as, while using under normal day to day tasks. The mouse offers a great response while gaming. We had no issues in terms of performance or the feedback from the mouse.

We have used a gaming mouse which cost 5 times more than the vpro v26s and the difference between them is very negligible and one will not notice any difference unless you are comparing a more premium mouse and the v26s side by side.

The mouse offers a maximum DPI of 7000, which in return offers a great user experience while gaming. The DPI can be easily cranked down using the Rapoo software.

Verdict

The Rapoo vpro v26s is a great entry-level gaming mouse. However, it is still not the perfect gaming mouse available in the market. It has all basic features that one might look on a gaming mouse. However, it misses out on some features, like the mouse does not have a dedicated physical button to toggle between the lights, which is a bummer. Overall, this is a nice deal and one can easily consider this if he/she is looking for a decent gaming mouse under Rs. 2,000.