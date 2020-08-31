RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS Earbuds Review: Jack Of All Trades

RHA TrueConnect 2: Fit And Form Factor

The RHA TrueConnect 2 relies on the concept of true wireless technology. It is one of the best looking pair that you can get in this segment. The design is heavily borrowed from the first-generation TrueConnect wireless earbuds.

It has a stem-line design with a circular top that fits firmly in your ear. The sports-oriented design keeps it intact even with vigorous activities.

The earbuds have to touch-sensitive controls which is a plus point. You get to control the media and also adjust the volume just with few taps. The charging case is another good looking feature you get here. In fact, it is the most attractive part.

The case slides open with a front push. Additionally, the pair is IP55 certified which makes it dust and water-resistant.

RHA TrueConnect 2: Audio Performance

The RHA TrueConnect 2 is as a good performer as its looks. While it is not the loudest, it is clear and crisp. It offers a wider soundstage and you will find its performance satisfactory with every genre you play on it.

The earbuds are driven by 6nm drivers that deliver a standard frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz. The mid lows and highs complement each other well. None overpowers the other majorly during music playback. The bass is ample and you won't miss any extra thump.

It is worth mentioning that the company is touting its noise cancellation capabilities. But, instead of using an Active Noise Cancellation technology, the RHA TrueConnect 2 relies on passive noise cancellation. Surprisingly, the wireless earbuds do a good job keeping the outside noises at bay just with the passive noise cancellation support.

RHA TrueConnect 2: Connectivity And Calling Experience

The RHA TrueConnect 2 has been equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology that helps it connect wirelessly with other devices. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You don't need any special steps to pair the earbuds with any of the supported device.

Just take out the pair and press and hold both the eartips for few seconds to activate the pairing mode. Once it is turned, you just need to visit the Bluetooth settings of your handset and look for earbuds to complete the pairing process.

It comes with a 15m connectivity range which allows it to deliver a lag-free connection even when the paired device is kept at a distance. Speaking on calls is also a treat here as the earbuds are equipped with dual microphones (one mic on each earbud) that help in a clear audio output. Taking calls on-the-go is an optimum experience on this pair.

RHA TrueConnect 2: Battery Backup

The RHA TrueConnect 2 is a beast when it comes to battery backup. The earbuds alone deliver up to 9 hours of run in a single go. But, that's not it. The charging case is what plays a major role. It stores enough fuel to recharge the earbuds up to four times more. So you get approx 44 hours of total backup with a single charge.

RHA TrueConnect 2: What Makes It Worth A Buy?

You would agree that that the TWS earphones segment is the most competitive one in the audio category. It has become so popular that even smartphone manufacturers are throwing their hats in the ring.

While there are several options you get to select when you are out buying a new truly wireless product, there are a handful that makes for a good audio companion.

Priced at Rs. 12,999, the RHA TrueConnect is one such product that fits all the bills. It is a well-sounding TWS earbud that has passive noise cancellation complementing its sound stage. Besides, you get a supreme-fit which is dust and water-resistant. And not to forget the massive battery backup it delivers.

If we speak of the competitions than the Sony WF-X700B is one of its biggest rivals as it is priced in the sub Rs.10,000 segment. The pricing is slightly on the higher end. We would have appreciated of it retailed below Rs. 10,000 price mark in the country.