SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD Review: Best Portable SSD In The Market

Design: Thin, Light, And Compact

The 2nd generation SanDisk Extreme PRO looks similar to the first generation model with a compact design, featuring a USB Type-C port. The similarities between the two variants end with the looks, as the latest entrant offers double the read and write speed, which is great for those, who copy large files from one device to another.

The product is also IP55 certified for water and dust resistance. Say, you have attached the SSD to your key bunch, which also has your bike key, even if a light drizzle falls on the SSD while riding in the rain, the SSD will not go bad, and continue to work without any issue.

The retail package also comes with a short USB cable, which can be used to connect the SSD to a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. On top of that, there is also a USB-A adapter, which can be used to connect the SSD with an old PC or a laptop without a USB Type-C port.

Compatibility

As stated before, the 2nd generation SanDisk Extreme PRO can be used with any Android device that supports USB OTG to move files or to directly stream from the SSD. On top of that, I was also able to use the SSD with the Lenovo Legion 7i (most tests were done on this laptop) and the Apple MacBook Pro without any issue.

If you have a modern iPad (iPad Air or iPad Pro) with the USB Type-C port, the SSD can also be used with those devices without requiring any additional connector or software.

Performance

On CyrstalDiskMark 8.0.1, we got a peak read speed of 962MB/s and a peak write speed of 1006MB/s. Though these numbers do not match the numbers claimed by the company, there is definitely over 20 percent performance improvement when compared to the previous generation SanDisk Extreme PRO.

While copying a file from another external SSD, we noticed an average write speed of 349MB/s. On top of that, we were also able to play video files directly from the SSD and didn't notice any sort of lag or slowdown while scrolling between an FHD movie.

Verdict

The latest SanDisk Extreme PRO is undoubtedly one of the most versatile external SSDs that we have tested so far. Unlike some of the products like the Seagate OneTouch SSD, the Extreme Pro uses USB Type-C standard, and it can be used with most modern devices without any issue.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO comes in multiple storage options, the base model comes with 1TB storage and costs Rs. 19,999 (we reviewed this model), and it also comes in a 2TB variant for Rs. 34,999, and it will also be available with 4TB storage soon. Not just that, the company has also launched the SanDisk Extreme SSD, which starts at Rs. 7,999 for the base model with 512GB storage, and it is slightly slower than the PRO version.

If you already have a previous generation SanDisk Extreme PRO, then, there's no point buying this, as the real-world-performance isn't that different. However, if you are looking for a new premium SSD with high-speed read and write speed, the SanDisk Extreme PRO is a compelling product for sure.