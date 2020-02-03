Just In
- 15 min ago Coronavirus: Hackers Misuse Fear To Spread Malware
-
- 58 min ago IQOO Smartphone For India Teased; Slated To Launch Ahead Of MWC
- 2 hrs ago Week 6, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A51, Toreto Active-283, Lenovo M10 FHD REL And More
- 2 hrs ago Make In India: Wistron To Begin Apple iPhone Components Assembly Soon
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Should You Use Moisturiser On Oily Skin?
- News Over 30 cr PANs linked with Aadhaar so far: Anurag Thakur
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Drops To 5th Spot; Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Replaces Indian Idol
- Sports Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand: BCCI Sources
- Finance Markets Stage A Rebound From Budget Day Carnage; ITC Loses Another 5%
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In February In India
- Automobiles Hummer EV Teaser Video Released: GMC Confirms May 2020 Launch
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Pendrive Review: Affordable Drive With Decent Performance
SanDisk has recently come up with its latest Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive for the Indian market. It is a portable Pendrive which comes with USB 3.1 and USB Type-C support. The portable drive with 64GB storage is launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,850. However, it's available on Amazon India for Rs. 1,099.
{rating}
{review}
Should you shell out your money to buy this piece of hardware? Here are our thoughts on the SanDisk Ultra Dual Go Type C Pendrive.
Portable Design
The unit which we receive comes in black color and packs a portable design. Though the build quality of the SanDisk Pendrive is not impressive, it has a plastic form factor similar to most of the Pendrives offered by the company.
It's a 2-in-1 Pendrive for mobile with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector which will allow users to connect the device with both smartphone and PC.
The Pendrive comes with a very compact design which makes it easier for users to carry, but at the same time, you need to be very careful because its compact design you might end up misplacing it. On the bottom part of the Pendrive, there is a loop design which will allow you to tie a neck strap which will make sure you will not misplace it.
Compatibility
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive is compatible with almost all the major operating systems including Windows OS, macOS, Android OS, and Linux. The 2-in-1 Pendrive is compatible with smartphone and PC both and we have not faced any issues while transferring files.
We have also played HD video and movies directly on smartphone and TV with the help of USB Type-C and Type-A connector. We haven't witnessed any lag even while playing HD videos.
Performace
SanDisk claims that the Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive is capable of delivering read speeds of 150 Mbps using USB 3.1 which is a very impressive data transferring speed. However, we have also tested the Pendrive in a real-life scenario to get you the actual numbers.
We have tested the flash drive on CrystalDiskMark 6.0 in which we have received a maximum read speed of 129.5 Mbps on USB 3.0 port. This suggests that this flash-drive is capable enough of transferring hefty files without any issue.
File Transfer Test
We have also tried transferring 46.1GB data from PC to SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C. We have noticed a maximum speed of 33.8 Mbps and a minimum speed of 17.9 Mbps in a real-life scenario. For transferring 46.1GB data it tool around 34 minutes.
Do note that the transfer speed of the flash-drive also depends on the PC configuration.
Thoughts About SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C flash-drive comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,099 for 64GB storage. The company is offering a good deal at this price range with decent performance. If you are looking to purchase a high-speed flash-drive under this price range then this will be a better option with dual-port support.
We have used this device for more than one week and we haven't noticed any lag or issues especially while transferring big files.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,140
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,945
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,875
-
14,649
-
63,900
-
34,945
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210