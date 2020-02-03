SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Pendrive Review: Affordable Drive With Decent Performance

ENGLISH

    SanDisk has recently come up with its latest Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive for the Indian market. It is a portable Pendrive which comes with USB 3.1 and USB Type-C support. The portable drive with 64GB storage is launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,850. However, it's available on Amazon India for Rs. 1,099.

    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Pendrive Review: Affordable Drive

     

    Should you shell out your money to buy this piece of hardware? Here are our thoughts on the SanDisk Ultra Dual Go Type C Pendrive.

    Portable Design

    The unit which we receive comes in black color and packs a portable design. Though the build quality of the SanDisk Pendrive is not impressive, it has a plastic form factor similar to most of the Pendrives offered by the company.

    It's a 2-in-1 Pendrive for mobile with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector which will allow users to connect the device with both smartphone and PC.

    The Pendrive comes with a very compact design which makes it easier for users to carry, but at the same time, you need to be very careful because its compact design you might end up misplacing it. On the bottom part of the Pendrive, there is a loop design which will allow you to tie a neck strap which will make sure you will not misplace it.

    Compatibility
     

    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive is compatible with almost all the major operating systems including Windows OS, macOS, Android OS, and Linux. The 2-in-1 Pendrive is compatible with smartphone and PC both and we have not faced any issues while transferring files.

    We have also played HD video and movies directly on smartphone and TV with the help of USB Type-C and Type-A connector. We haven't witnessed any lag even while playing HD videos.

    Performace

    SanDisk claims that the Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive is capable of delivering read speeds of 150 Mbps using USB 3.1 which is a very impressive data transferring speed. However, we have also tested the Pendrive in a real-life scenario to get you the actual numbers.

    We have tested the flash drive on CrystalDiskMark 6.0 in which we have received a maximum read speed of 129.5 Mbps on USB 3.0 port. This suggests that this flash-drive is capable enough of transferring hefty files without any issue.

    File Transfer Test

    File Transfer Test

    We have also tried transferring 46.1GB data from PC to SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C. We have noticed a maximum speed of 33.8 Mbps and a minimum speed of 17.9 Mbps in a real-life scenario. For transferring 46.1GB data it tool around 34 minutes.

    Do note that the transfer speed of the flash-drive also depends on the PC configuration.

    Thoughts About SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive

    The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C flash-drive comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,099 for 64GB storage. The company is offering a good deal at this price range with decent performance. If you are looking to purchase a high-speed flash-drive under this price range then this will be a better option with dual-port support.

    We have used this device for more than one week and we haven't noticed any lag or issues especially while transferring big files.

