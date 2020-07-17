Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC Wireless Headphones Review: Unbeatable Performance

Unmatched Comfort; Ergonomic Design

What makes a good headphone apart from great audio is the wearing comfort. The Momentum 3 delivers on both aspects. Since we are speaking of the wearing comfort, the memory foam earcups are what offers you superior comfort and let you wear the pair for endless music listening sessions.

It's not packed inside an all-plastic casing. Rather, the company has added a metallic touch which gives it a premium feel.

In fact, it's the headband is what gives it a unique appeal. The upper half is wrapped with a leatherette material and has cushioning as well. The lower half is the metallic stem that you can slide up and down for a proper fit. It has a foldable design and can easily fit in a small space when in this state.

All the controls are on the right earcup. The digital assistant key is sandwiched in between the volume keys. The pair comes void of a power key and to switch it on you need to simply unfold the earcups.

At the top, you get the slider of ANC, while at the bottom the earcup houses the Bluetooth pairing key. We will be speaking of the pairing processor in a while. The USB Type-C port is placed on the left earcup.

The keys seem to a rubbery finish and offer a soft push experience. The large-sized earcups with memory foam hardly make you feel anything when you put the pair on.

The added benefit of a snug fit design is they aid in minimizing the surrounding noises and also block audio leakage. You will have no complaints with the wearing comfort and should consider it if you travel frequently. Not only because of the audio, but also listening experience. Let's further dive into the same.

Superior ANC; Premium Listening Experience

The Momentum 3 comes with a frequency range of 6HZ- 22KHz and has multiple Bluetooth audio codec support that allows for a good stream once paired with any smartphone. It comes with SBC, aptX, aptX low-latency, and AAC audio codecs. The headphones sounds balanced with every genre you play on it. The pair has a good command over the lows, mids, and highs.

It has got the thump which doesn't overpower the remaining elements of the audio. The treble complements crisp bass that this pair delivers. It has a wide soundstage and the music you play; be it pop, rock, or folk you will find your feet grooving in.

What enhances the listening experience is the super effective ANC. The pair has three different ANC modes which you can set as per your background. To change the ANC modes, look for the slider on the top of the right earcup. As soon as you wear the pair with the ANC on you won't hear a tinch of background noise. It makes one of the best pair for the commute.

Connectivity, Calling, And Battery Backup

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 comes with Automatic pairing feature. However, if you are pairing it for the first time with any smartphone or laptop, you need to press and hold the pairing key placed at the bottom of the left earcup.

This needs to be done for a few seconds until the LED indicator starts flashing blue. Just head to the Bluetooth settings of your device and pair it with the Momentum 3.

The Bluetooth v5.0 is quick and allows for lag-free connection. The calling experience is also excellent and the integrated microphone does a fine job in transmitting the audio the other end.

While Sennheiser claims that the Momentum 3 can last for around 17 hours with a single e charge, we got around 13- 14 hours of backup. This is more than sufficient for prolonged usage. Sadly, the headphones don't come with a support automatic shut down and you will have to fold the pair to save the battery when not in use.

Does It Fit The Bill?

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 is one true ANC enabled premium wireless headphone which you can get in the market. It has one of the most effective ANC's and has got all the elements that a high-end headphone should offer. This includes wearing comfort, rich audio output, and digital assistant support.

It is undoubtedly one of the best-sounding pairs in its price segment. Go for it if you are an audiophile and a good sound stage along with premium features and ANC is what you seek.