    A lot has changed over the last few years; keeping technology in the context. The advancement in technology has made a way for new and unique gadgets in the market. One of such product is the true wireless earbuds. Its market has seen a hike ever since Apple introduced the AirPods. We have now a plethora of options to choose from. Joining in the race is Sony.

    Rating:
    4.0/5

    Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: Got All The Thump

     

    PROS
    • Deep and punchy bass
    • Up to 18 hours backup
    • Good wearing comfort
    • IPX4 certification
    CONS
    • Bit bulky
    • No touch sensitive controls
    • No multiple device support

    The Japanese tech giant has introduced two new wireless earbuds in India called the WF-SP800N and the WF-XB700N. The former comes as a premium offering going up against the premium devices such as the AirPods 2, Jabra Elite 75T, and others. On the other hand, the later has debuted as mid-range products which will rival up against the likes of the Skullcandy Push and the JBL FreeX.

    This pair comes under the company's 'Extra Bass' product series and is expected to deliver high on the same. But does this pair live up to the expectation we have from this series of audio products by the company? Read on this article to know more:

    Bulky Yet Snugly Design

    The Sony WF-XB700N features an all-new design signature which is different from the traditional stem-like design. The company is calling it Tri-Hold design and claims it best for snug-fit. Though this pair is a bit bulky in size, it just snug fits well and you won't find any discomfort with longer usage. I have tested wearing this product while doing outdoor and not once it felt like dropping off.

    So it does get some extra pointers here for the comfortable snug-fit design. Both the earbuds have one physical key each. One on the left works as the volume adjuster, while the right earbud's key allows you to play/pause music, answer calls, and also summon the voice-based digital assistant.

    Coming to the charging case, it isn't the smallest case out there. The oval-shaped case which doubles up as a charger is a bit bulky. And that's probably due to the big sized earbuds which it needs to store. The splash-proof design is another welcome feature. This unit comes with an IPX4 certification which protects it from the natural elements like dust and splashes.

    The charging case also has a red LED which glows when both earbuds are being refueled or when you connect the case to a plug. Overall, it has got a decent design signature that fits in all surroundings.

    Bass Speaks It All
     

    Bass Speaks It All

    Pairing And Battery

    Did It Hit The Right Spot?

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
