Sony WI-C600N wireless noise cancellation neckband review: Best in class audio and comfort

Sony WI-C600N design: Snug fit; flexible

Sony has designed an extremely comfortable neckband in the form of Wi-C600N. You can not only carry the headphones but also wear them all day long. Weighing at around 34 gms, it is one of the lightest wireless neckband available out there.

The WI-C600N is made of silicone and soft plastic material which adds to the flexibility and also provides a sense of portability and durability to the users. The ear tips are made of good quality rubber that are connected with a tangle-free cable. The magnets at the rear of the earbuds allow them to stay on the neck without falling off. What's important to understand is that these aren't a pair of sports neckband, meaning they might not be suitable for extensive outdoor activities such as sprinting.

Ports and keys placement

Sony offers a Type C USB port for charging on the WI-C600N earphones. Though, we appreciate the latest charging port on the headphone, support for fast charging would have sugared the deal. The keys protrude a bit; making it easy to figure out the controls without taking a glance at them.

Most of the controls are placed at the bottom left of the neckband. The power key, volume keys, along with the basic play/pause and answer calls key are placed on the left of the neckband along with the USB Type-C port. The keys are swift to press and take commands without any lags. The LED indicator is also placed at the left right above the power key. The only control on the right which you get is the NC key.

Specification and audio performance

A 6mm (Dome Type) driver delivers high-end audio output on the Wi-C600N wireless neckband. It comes 20Hz-20 kHz frequency range along with noise cancellation and NFC support. The neckband also supports Bluetooth V4.2 for wireless connectivity and is compatible with almost all the smart products. We didn't notice any issues with pairing the headphone to a new device. Though, make sure you press and hold the button for a few seconds till the red LED flashes for pairing. This is for the devices being connected for the first time with the headset. Connectivity range is also good and the audio does not break if you move away from the connected device to a distance of up to 10 meters.

Sony's latest NC wireless neckband supports the company's proprietary DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) that enhances the audio output by delivering rich and natural output. Overall, what you get here is a loud pair which delivers premium audio with rich bass and balanced vocals. Even at the maximum volume levels, the audio did not get muffled or distorted. Nor does it get loud enough to give you ear aches; hence allowing for prolonged uninterrupted listening sessions.

It performs well with every genre of music. During my usage, I tried most of them and was able to hear the instruments distinctively in the songs played. Audio on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube were also satisfactory.

The noise cancellation, on the other hand, is subpar. It is less effective if you are outdoors. Though, the eartips do aid in blocking the outside noise; you can still hear your surrounding noises while keeping them on.

Moreover, the neckband also comes with digital voice assistant support. It supports Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa which you can use via the Headphone Connect app.

Battery: Up to 7 hours of backup

The Sony WI-C600N wireless neckband comes with a Li-Ion battery unit (capacity unspecified). The battery supports DC3.7V charging and uses a USB Type-C cable for the same. It took around two hours to charge the earbuds from zero to 100 percent. And with a single charge, it delivered a backup of up to 7 hours with no NC and up to 6 hours with noise cancellation on.

Verdict

The Sony WI-C600N is yet another power-packed product by the Japanese tech giant. The wireless neckband is not only comfortable but is also rugged that delivers a premium audio listening experience. While the noise cancellation is not as effective, it's the audio and comfort which saves the day for this device. This is a good offering to consider if premium audio and comfort along with the brand value is what you seek.