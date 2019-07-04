Sound One X60 Review – Price, Features And More

Design

Sound One X60 is a neckband-style Bluetooth earphones just like the other affordable wireless headsets in the market. It has two earbuds that are connected to the neckband with a slim cable. And, the interesting aspect is that the cable length can be adjusted with the unique sliding mechanism and this is something that I like a lot as I expand or retract the cable as per my convenience.

Moreover, the neckband is quite flexible and lightweight making it comfortable to be worn for a long period. At the ends, the neckband has physical buttons on either sides alongside the a micro USB port at the bottom edge and a microphone.

Talking about the button layout, there are three buttons on the right of the neckband for playback controls, power and volume +/-. There is a single button at the left to activate voice assistant - Google Assistant or Siri on the paired Android or iOS devices. Though the neckband design looks attractive, the buttons give a plastic feel and do not work as intended occasionally causing a delay in getting paired.

The Sound One X60 has magnetic earbuds as we have seen on many other wireless headphones that have been launched recently. These earbuds are well-designed and feature metal casing. Moreover, the earbuds are of the right size and shape that these can fit well in my ears. There was no issue in using the same for a long duration and I did not have to necessity to adjust the position of the same very often. It comes with the IPX5 rating for water resistance, which lets you wear the headphones near the poolside or gym.

Pairing

The pairing process of the Sound One X60 is quite simple. All you need to do is turn on the Bluetooth option on your smartphone and turn on the wireless headphones. Now, press and hold the pairing button, which will make the LED indicator on the same blink in blue. Once your phone shows the Sound One X60 in the available list of Bluetooth devices, choose the option and pair the two devices. But as mentioned above, the pairing takes time occasionally due to the buttons that are not too responsive.

Performance

Sound One X60 does a good job in terms of performance. I used the Bluetooth headphones with the Redmi Y1, OnePlus 7 and Realme 1 smartphones. Except f-or the initial pairing process, I did not find any issues with the headphones. Talking about the sound quality, it is pretty much acceptable for an affordable pair of headphones. It delivers clear bass and dialogues without any complaints. In high volume levels, the details in the audio are compromised to some extent but it is acceptable given the price point of this wireless headphones.

When it comes to call quality, I was not able to answer calls with the Sound One X60. When the headphones is paired with my smartphone, I could attend incoming calls and the voice of those on the other end is audible clearly but they were not able to hear my voice. Again, this was tested on both Redmi Y1 and OnePlus 7. Moreover, I faced an issue wherein the left earbud fails to work in some cases and will get to function once the volume level is increased.

As it uses Bluetooth 4.2 instead of Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, there is a little compromise on the range. I could hear the audio clearly when the paired phone was in a different room but when I move to another floor there was considerable disturbance. Again, it is an acceptable aspect as the Sound One X60 is priced under Rs. 2,000.

Battery Life

Even the battery performance of this pair of wireless headphones from Sound One is decent as it lasted for seven hours on a full charge. This is relatively lesser than what the company touts as eight to 10 hours. But it should be enough for an affordable pair of wireless headphones. When it comes to charging time, the Sound One X60 takes less than two hours to get charged.

Verdict

Priced at Rs. 1,990, the Sound One X60 features a good build, comfortable fit and acceptable sound quality. Also, it has water resistance certification and a decent battery life. But there are a few issues that might disappoint users. However, it is an affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones. So, if you want quality at an affordable pricing, then this should be a good buy for you.