SoundBot SportsBot SS302 review: Average gaming combo accessories for beginners

SportsBot Keyboard

The SportsBot Keyboard features 3 LED backlights in 3 options - Blue, Red and Purple. Design-wise the keyboard looks and feels premium. In addition to this, the keyboard has 3 brightness settings improving the gamer's visibility in all conditions, be it day or night. It has more interesting features that will interest any gamer like 26 anti-ghosting keys, perfect for a gamer and it gives a euphoric experience while gaming.

The gaming keyboard has an entire plastic base, and comes with a palm rest which helps users with longer and comfortable gaming sessions and typing hours. The keyboard has 120 keys in total and comes with three LED backlight, and you can also see the LED light on both the sides of the keyboard option. Apart from the design, the device weighs 1126 grams which is good enough to give you stability while playing games and typing .

The keyboard comes with 6 programmable Macro keys and 3 Macro modes to provide up to 18 different Macro combinations.

It sports a 1.2-meter long plastic cable with a USB type-A port on the other end of the cable. The keypad comes with a fabric quoted USB cable which seems to be decent in quality.

We have tested the device mostly for typing and playing games, and we liked the key feedback from the keyboard. We have tested the device for more than a week, and were impressed with the functionality of the keypad. The impressive part of the keyboard is its quietness., The keys don't make a lot of noise while typing or playing game, compared to other gaming keyboards. But as a gamer, I have noticed that the keyboard is missing some features like customised RGB lightings.



Talking about the LED backlight, we felt that it doesn't come with major customization and only have a dedicated key to switch between three color options. The company calls it a gaming keyboard, but they didn't include dedicated key lights for the navigation keys which most of the gaming keyboard comes as a default.

SportsBot gaming mouse

This gaming mouse has 5+1(Scroll Wheel) button and 4 changeable levels of DPI resolution, and it corresponds with the LED backlight colours and has a precision scroll wheel.

There are two extra panels on with the sides of the mouse, which makes it comfortable to hold while playing games. The top-middle portion of the mouse houses the 5+1 scroll wheel along with a DPI switch button.

The rubbery texture on the scroller wheel gives you proper grip while scrolling through the web pages. It comes with a 1.2-meter long cable with fabric quoted protection and a USB type-A port, without any gold plating. The gold plating is very important because it protects the mouse from corrosion.

The thing which keeps the gaming mouse stand alone from a standard mouse is the additional functional buttons. The SportsBot gaming mouse comes with 6 buttons on it. A pair of left and right click buttons, the dual button to toggle between the DPI resolution, two buttons on the left side of the mouse, which works as forward and backward buttons, you can also program these buttons while playing a game to change weapons or anything as per your convenience.

We have also tested the gaming mouse for more than a week and it was a great experience while using it under day to day use or while playing heavy graphics games like COD, FarCry, PUBG and more. If you are a PUBG lover then t then you can consider buying this mouse, because it offers 4 choices of DPI level which you can change while playing the game and switch accordingly as per the situation demand. We had no issues in terms of performance or the feedback from the mouse.

SportsBot gaming Headphone

As we know gaming is incomplete without a perfect pair of headphone,to completes the package the company has include a power-packed specially designed comfort fitted pair of headphones which is made for the enhance the gaming experience. The headphone comes fitted with leather earpads. It has a 40 mm speaker driver to provide high quality, bass and surround sound. It also sports w/ in-line volume controller and high-quality microphone. The headphone is mainly made up of plastic but the quality is decent.

The headphones come with a special design that features high strength and extendable headband to provide comfort and fit most head size and shape. Soft leather earpads are designed for the comfort of the users.

It comes with an additional feature called bass booster switch which enhances your gaming experience. It is also equipped with blue LED backlight to match your keyboard and mouse theme. The SportsBot headphone comes with two 3.5mm jack and one USB cable for power input. It has a dedicated jack for headphone and microphone. All the three jacks come with a fabric quoted cable which looks very secure, and hard to tear apart. The headphone sports a flexible microphone which you can turn and twist according to your convenience.

We tested the device for more than a week, I have used the headphone for playing games and listening to music, in both the aspects the device performed outstandingly. If you are an EDM lover like me then you are definitely gonna switch to the bass booster mode.

I have noticed that the headphone delivers a bass vibration when the bass booster is on. This vibration will give a proper feel like party even at your home and office. Coming to the gaming section, I have tested the headphone while playing the most famous game PUBG, and it was as clear as like a real person running in front of you or firing a gun on you. The headphone delivers a very realistic sound. It also performs well when it comes to surround sound.

Verdict

All together we have tested all three devices thoroughly f After using the devices we must say that SoundBot has come up with a great solution for many with this combo pack. The trio packs work very well in terms of performance. If you are someone like me who love to play games in a dark background then this is the good pick up for you. The LED lights guide you all the time where the keyboard, mouse or headphone is.

The gaming experience on the combo pack is really impressive. The company is offering a great deal of Rs 3,990. If you look for a good gaming keyboard from other brands, it will cost you around Rs 3,000. If you are among them who are looking something with-in the bracket of Rs 4,000, then this combo pack is made for you. If not then there are many brands in the market who offers individual gaming accessories.