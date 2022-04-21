SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD Review: As Fast As It Gets

SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD: Specifications

Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Weight: 33g

Sequential Read (Max): 7,300MB/s

Sequential Write (Max): 6,800MB/s

Interface: PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280 (24.6mm x 80.0mm x 10.8mm)

Warranty, Limited: 5 years

SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD Review: Design

The SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD comes with a built-in heatsink, which is user-removable. Thanks to the same, it also has a strong metallic backplate, which ensures the SSD doesn't get damaged even if you apply pressure directly on the SSD. The built-in heatsink has a fin-like design, which increases the surface area and improves heat dissipation.

Do note that, if you are using this SSD with a PS5 or a desktop PC, you can easily install the SSD with the heatsink. However, if you plan on using it with a laptop, then you might have to remove the heatsink, as most modern laptops (even gaming machines) will not have that clearance for an SSD with a heatsink.

Silicon Power has designed the XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD in a way that the SSD offers top-notch performance. The built-in cooler also helps the device sustain peak read/write speeds, which is very important while gaming or even rendering a video.

SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD Review: Benchmark Performance

Silicon power claims that the XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD can offer a peak read speed of 7,300MB/s and a peak write speed of 6,800 MB/s when used in a system that supports PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD. In our testing, we got a peak read speed of 6964MB/s, and a peak write speed of 5861MB/s.

While these numbers are slightly lower than what the company claims, this is definitely the fastest SSD that we have tested so far. If you are looking for an SSD for your PS5, the XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD is also compatible with the same and surpasses the standard set by Sony. Hence, this is a great SSD for both PC and console users.

SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD Review: Real-World Performance

We copied a 60GB file from another PCIe Gen4 SSD to the SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD, and we got an average write speed of 2.3GB per second. To simplify, the SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD can easily copy a 60GB file in less than 30 seconds. Hence, even when it comes to real-world performance, the SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD is just as good as its contemporaries.

While an SSD as fast as the SP XPower XS70 might not help you to get better gaming performance. However, it will make the game load much faster, and this is definitely an SSD that you can use as your boot device, and Windows or any other operating system will load in no time.

SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD Review: Verdict

As games get bigger and operating systems and software get more complex, you definitely need an SSD like the SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 to get the best possible performance from a PC with high-performance components like 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA 30 series GPUs.

If you are building a new PC then it's better to go with PCIe Gen 4 SSD like the SP XPower XS70. Do note that, if you are upgrading the storage on an older PC, then make sure that your motherboard/laptop supports PCIe Gen 4 storage. Using a PCIe Gen 4 SSD with an older PC with PCIe Gen 3 technology will not deliver these read and write speeds although they are cross-compatible.