    Stuffcool 10000mAh power bank review: A lightweight and premium accessory

    Let’s take a look at the Stuffcool 10000mAh power bank review from here.

    Earlier this month, Stuffcool, a domestic accessories brand announced the launch of a 10000mAh power bank. It is priced at Rs. 2,499 and features necessary ports such as two Type-A USB ports, one micro USB port and one Type-C port.

    Rating:
    4.0/5

    Stuffcool 10000mAh power bank review

     

    PROS
    • Compact and premium design
    • Fast charging support with Quick Charge 3.0
    CONS
    • It doesn’t charge with micro USB port

    The Stuffcool 10000mAh power bank with Type-C port has all the necessary features and a premium design. It has also introduced the Type-C to Type-C cable that is ideal for power bank use with support for fast charging for Rs. 499. Let's take a look at the review of the power bank to know how it works.

    Specifications

    Model number - 1062
    Capacity: 10000mAh
    Battery Type: BIS-approved Li-Po battery
    Output: 2 x USB & Type-C
    Input: micro USB & Type-C

    Design
     

    Design

    The Stuffcool 10000mAh power bank features a premium build with matte finish. There is a textured finish, which gives enough grip to hold the power bank comfortable. It weighs in around 220 grams making it one of the lightweight power banks in the market. This one is relatively lighter than many other power banks that exist in the market despite its 10000mAh battery capacity.

    Also, it features a compact form factor that is handy. This makes it a handy powerful with a decent build quality and lightweight profile. It can be carried along easily by sliding it into your pocket.

    The power bank has a battery indicator button on one side and four white LED indicators on the other side. On turning on the battery indicator, the LED indicators will blink showing the remaining battery life. Talking about the ports, there are two USB A ports, one Type-C port with support for fast charging and a micro USB port. However, the power bank gets charged only with the Type-C port.

    Performance

    As mentioned above, this Stuffcool power bank has a capacity of 10000mAh. It can charge devices either via the micro USB or USB Type-C ports. During our review, we noticed that the fast charging feature along with the Type-C cable from the company works impressively. We tried it with a few smartphones including OnePlus 6 and we were impressed with the fast charging feature of this power bank.

    However, when we tried to charge it via the micro USB port, though one battery level indicator was blinking it failed to charge it effectively even after a couple of hours. On the whole, the power bank took close to 9 hours for all the LED indicators to blink, which indicates 100% charge from 0% while charging it via the Type-C port. Though we do not have the exact number, this accessory was able to charge the OnePlus 6 three times fully and still had less than 25% battery life left (1 point in LED indicator).

    The one good about this power bank is that it does not get overheated during both charging and discharging. We had it plugged in for over three years continuously and we did not find it developing heat. Moreover, its intelligence detection technology that keeps devices protected from overvoltage, over current and short circuit. It understands the maximum power that has to be supplied to devices and controls itself based on the requirement.

    Verdict

    Priced at Rs. 2,499, this Stuffcool power bank with 10000mAh battery capacity is pricier than the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i with the same capacity. While the fast charging support is available on both, it has additional features such as a solid and premium metallic build. So, if you want a fully functional and fast charging power bank with a sleek and lightweight design, then the Stuffcool offering could be a good buy.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
