Styx Neo Review: Power-Packed, Feature-Rich Smartwatch

Styx Neo Design

The Styx Neo smartwatch is 1.54-inch IPS curved square design. The design is of premium quality as it made of polycarbonate along with silicone straps and an ABS case. The silicone strap seems to be of good quality given its affordable price point. It is easy to change the straps by just pushing the pin at the rear. It is a unisex watch that suits well on both small and big wrists.

It flaunts a function button to turn the display on and off among other functionalities. This button can be accessed easily when wearing it. At the rear, behind its dial, the smartwatch features sensors to measue the heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, with the last one being its USP.

On the whole, the Styx Neo flaunts an elegant and neat look. The smartwatch has been launched in four color options - Carbon Black, Frost Silver, Electric Blue, and Mystic Rose. The one we have reviewed is the Electric Blue offering.

The smartwatch is quite comfortable to wear throughout the day and into the night. The credits go to the silicone strap that makes it quite comfortable 24/7. Also, it is IP68 certified that makes it easy to wear the smartwatch even while swimming.

Styx Neo Display

Styx Neo flaunts a 1.54-inch IPS display topped with glass. The screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels that translates to a pixel density of 219 ppi. The touch response is impressive and the overall interface is clean and neat. It is possible to adjust the brightness, enable various tracking capabilities and more.

The Styx Neo is not visible when it is used outdoors even when the brightness is set to the maximum level. You can swipe on the screen to get the various features of the smartwatch right from the device itself. There are customization options including various watch faces via the app on the paired smartphone.

Styx Neo Performance

The numerous sports mode is something I came to enjoy on the Styx Neo. Be it yoga, outdoor running or walking, or even strength training, the smartwatch has everything you need. Since the smartwatch comes with water resistance, that makes it ideal to use while swimming. It has sensors to monitor the heart rate, blood pressure and most important the body temperature, which is useful at the COVID-19 time.



I checked the various features of the smartwatch along with other devices. The motion tracking for various activities are also quite accurate. It does miss out on the SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen levels, which is seen on many other smartwatches and fitness bands available in the market. However, we recommend using proper medical equipment to measure the health parameters. What's more interesting is that the Styx Neo comes with flight mode, music playback and camera shutter options too.

Styx Neo Battery Performance

Another key factor to be discussed is the battery life of the Styx Neo. The company claims the battery can last up to 30 days on moderate usage. The battery of the smartwatch is long-lasting. During my review, even after a week, its 210mAh battery still had 60% of the battery remaining. When the smartwatch from Styx is used for activity tracking, it does a good job but it takes a slight toll on the battery life.

Should You Buy Styx Neo?

The Styx Neo might feel like a typically affordable smartwatch. It is rich in features and loaded with performance to make it suitable for a diverse range of users. Whether you are into sports or looking for a casual smartwatch for everyday use, the Styx Neo makes a great choice. Features aside, the design makes it stylish for every occasion. Adding to these highlights, the Styx Neo comes with attractive pricing under Rs. 5,000, which makes it a good buy given its features.