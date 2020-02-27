Just In
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router Review: Basic Router And Repeater For All
Modern wireless Wi-Fi routers have come a long way. Some of the latest and the great Wi-Fi routers cost up to a lakh and offers features like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that enables features like gigabit-class wireless internet, offering well over 5Gbps data transfer speed. Most of the users in India, especially the ones who are getting an internet connection might not need these expensive routers.
- Light Weight
- Can Work As Repeater
- Multiple LAN Ports
- Does Not Support 5.0GHz Channel
An average broadband connection speed in India is around 35Mbps and buying an expensive router does not make sense at all. I have been testing, Tenda's newly launched entry-level 2.4GHz router -- the Tenda F6 Wireless N300. The router is currently available on Amazon and it costs Rs. 1,378, which makes it a great entry-level router. Here is the full review of the Tenda F6 Wireless N300 router.
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router: Hardware Specifications
- Data Rate: 300Mbps
- Wi-Fi Band: 2.4GHz
- Antennas: 4*5
- RJ-45 Ports: 1 WAN And 3 LAN Ports
- Client Capacity: Up to 12
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router Design And Formfactor
The Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router comes in white color with four replaceable 5dBi High Gain Omni-Directional antennas. This is a compact lightweight router that just has a single blue LED at the top.
On the back, the router has a total of four RJ-45 ports, out of which, one is a WAN port and the remaining are LAN ports. This enables users to hard-connect a smart television, laptop, and a desktop computer directly to the internet.
As the router is white in color, it might get a bit dirty if it is not properly maintained. The overall design of the router is very pleasing and for the asking price, it does seem like a nice product.
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router Performance
As mentioned before, the Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router is a single channel 2.4GHz Wi-Fi router, which prioritizes range over peak internet speed. As mentioned on the name itself, the router can handle up to 300Mbps of peak speed, which should suffice for most users.
The company claims that the router can handle up to 12 devices at the same time. However, in a real-life scenario, we found out that anything over three or four devices (with active internet usage) will consume the bandwidth.
When I was sitting beside the router, I was getting a higher download speed of 51.7Mbps and an upload speed of 40.4Mbps with a good amount of range. When I moved from one corner of the office to another corner, the signal did drop by 15 percent and there was a noticeable difference in both download and upload speeds.
In the last test, I took my phone to a cafeteria (with a lot of obstacles between the router and the phone) the signal strength dropped to 56 percent and both download and upload speeds took a bad hit, both going below 10Mbps. I was not surprised by this, as even some of the high-end routers offered similar performance.
Overall, the router seems to offer a stable internet connection without any issue. However, if your home/office has multiple rooms, then this router might not be able to office consistent internet speed across the place.
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router Is Also A Repeater
One of the unique features of the Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router is that it can also act as a Wi-Fi repeater. If you have multiple rooms, then the Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router can be used as a repeater by configuring it using the IP address.
The Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router can be used as a repeater with a third-party router and it works without any issue. As said before, even as a repeater, it only works on the 2.4GHz channel.
Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router: Verdict
The Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router is a great entry-level router, which can also be used as a router. If you are planning to get a broadband connection and want a cheap and efficient router, then the Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router might be something that you might appreciate.
