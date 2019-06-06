Tenda Nova MW6 Mesh Wi-Fi Review: Easy Way To Extend Your Wi-Fi Range

Specifications

Interface - 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Wireless Standards - IEEE 802.11ac/a/n 5GHz (867 Mbps)

IEEE 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz (300 Mbps)

Internet Connection Type - PPPoE, Dynamic IP, Static IP, Bridge Mode

Design

The Tenda Nova MW3 Mesh Wi-Fi comes with a simple-looking design, which is most likely to suit most of the interiors with a white color plastic shell. The Rubik cube-like design also enables users to customize the mesh with stickers and art forms.

At the top of the mesh, it comes with a single LED light, which turns blue with an active connection or red if the device is not connected to a Wi-Fi network. Overall, the design of the Tenda Nova MW3 Mesh Wi-Fi is on point with other Wi-Fi mesh routers, priced around Rs. 10,000.

I/O

Each Tenda Wi-Fi mesh comes with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. The first port (near the power socket) can be used to connect the device to the Wi-Fi network, and the other port can be used to connect another device like a laptop or a desktop to the internet.

As the WAN port is only consumed on the primary Wi-Fi mesh, there are a total of five LAN ports (including all mesh routers), which can be used to connect computers to the network. I felt that the company should have included a USB port so that the files can be shared across the network.

Network and connectivity

As mentioned in the specifications, the router supports both 2.4 GHz (802.11/n) and 5.0 GHz (802.11/ac) network bands. If you have a Wi-Fi network with more than 300 Mbps download speed, then the 5 GHz network will be useful. However, if you have an internet connection with under 300 Mbps download speed, then the 2.4 GHz band will make more sense, as it offers better range compared to the 5.0 GHz network.

Setting up the mesh is pretty straight forward, just connect the router to the internet and use the credentials mentioned under the mesh to connect to the Wi-Fi network. Similarly, the mesh also comes with app support, which can be used to control the various aspects of the router from a remote location.

We used three mesh by placing them in each corner of our office, and the router did offer a full strength at all the places, and my phone even receives Wi-Fi reception one floor above our office as well.

Speed test

mesh. Even with five devices connected to the network, I did not notice any sort of slow down in the internet speed.

Almost every time, I got an average download speed of 21 MBps and an update speed of 20 Mbps, which is in-line with our network capability.

Verdict

The Tenda Nova MW3 Mesh is clearly one of the most affordable Wi-Fi mesh in India, which will increase the range of your Wi-Fi network, especially if you have a big home with different rooms. In any way, the Nova MW6 Wi-Fi mesh will improve your Wi-Fi speed.

Not only for homes, but the Tenda Nova MW6 Wi-Fi mesh can also be used in small offices. Instead of purchasing different routers, buying a Wi-Fi mesh will ensure that you can monitor all devices that are connected to the network. Finally, a great Wi-Fi mesh with an affordable price tag.