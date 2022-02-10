Truke Airbuds+ TWS Earbuds Review: Ample Features Within Budget

Truke Airbuds+ Design

Unlike the recently reviewed BTG series, Truke has refrained from the fancy design this time. The earbuds comes bundled with a matte finish case and is available in black. It will be quite appealing to those who prefer a minimalistic design. On the case, there is a Truke logo and a display on the Airbuds+ case. The case is of pebble shape and is compact making it easy to carry around.

Contradictory to the case, the earbuds feature a glossy black finish. While the standard Airbuds has smaller earpieces, the plus variant has relatively largest earpieces. In terms of comparison, the Airbuds+ offers a better fit and I did not find it uncomfortable during my use. The earbuds have 10mm drivers and come with IPX4 water resistance feature.

To summarize, the Airbuds+ is comfortable and I did not find any trouble using these earbuds continuously for almost four hours. I think most users will not have any complaints in terms of its design.

Truke Airbuds+ Audio Performance

The Truke Airbuds offerings bet on a bass-heavy performance that make them appealing to many. While this is offered by many brands, what sets these offerings apart from the competition is the support for a companion app dubbed Tuya Smart that lets you customize the earbuds. This app can be downloaded by scanning a QR code with the TWS earphones. Notably, it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The app has 20 preset EQ modes such as hip-hop, acoustic, etc. to let you choose their preferred audio profile. Though the performance of these audio modes is not superior, this flexibility to choose the profile is impressive. It also lets you create custom presets by tweaking the equalizer setting.

What's more, there is no distortion in the audio and voice even when the volume is set very high. This is a notable advantage as many budget earbuds and headphones that we have reviewed are not suitable for use at high volumes. Overall, the sound quality is good.

When it comes to the call quality, the Airbuds+ offers relatively better performance but the difference is meager.

Truke Airbuds+ Battery Life

As per the company, the Truke Airbuds duo is touted to offer 10 hours of usage on a single charge and an additional 38 hours of usage on considering the charging case. This totals to an impressive 48 hours of battery life before charging the case again. During my review, I used the earbuds for a long time to listen to music and for calls. I should say that it wasn't disappointing as the battery life was almost similar to the company's claims.

The good thing is that the Airbuds duo comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and can be charged fully in 90 minutes. The earbuds also take a little close to 90 minutes to charge fully. Also, I like the presence of the battery level indicator in the case of the Airbuds+.

Truke Airbuds+ Features

Both the Truke Airbuds and Airbuds+ are packed with ample features. There is an in-ear detection sensor, which can be enabled by tapping thrice on the left earbud. With this feature enabled, the earbuds stops playing music as soon as it is pulled out of the ear. However, the glitch in this feature is that it occasionally misses to resume playing the music as soon as the earbud is inserted again and I had to manually play the music.

Like the other earbuds in the market, this one from Truke comes with touch controls such as a long press on the earbud to control the media playback, switch between music and gaming modes, support for Siri or Google Assistant with two taps on the left earbud, etc.

However, one of the drawbacks of these earbuds is the lack of volume controls. Other aspects include Bluetooth 5.1 for auto-pairing with an already paired device. The pairing is instant as the earbuds is pulled out from the case.

When it comes to the low latency gaming mode, it is quite impressive as seen on high-end wired earphones. The heavy bass equalizer preset is another added advantage.

Another useful feature is 'Find earbud' in the app. It shows the location of the app as long as it is paired with the phone. It is possible to set a tone in the earbuds to locate it.

Should You Buy?

To summarize, the Truke Airbuds and Airbuds+ will be suitable for those who want to get the best experience from an affordable pair of TWS earbuds. It will not be suitable for audiophiles who want to get the best audio performance. Given the cost of these earbuds, it is impressive that the company has included 20 EQ presets. If you opt to purchase these earbuds, then you will get a good audio quality, long-lasting battery life, a snug fit and a useful in-case display on one of the models to know the remaining charge on the case.