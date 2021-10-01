Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 Gaming TWS Earbuds Review: Funky And Affordable

Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 Design: Only The Case Design Differs

The Truke BTG 1 and the BTG 2 gaming earbuds are amongst the most uniquely designed TWS earbuds in the budget segment. They both beg to differ from the rest in the market with the green LED's that glows with the charger plugged in.

As the title suggests, only the design and the shape of BTG 1 and BTG 2's cases are what makes them different from each other. I personally find the BTG 1's design more intriguing compared to the BTG 2.

The former's case offers an aggressive styling that is somewhat hexagonal with sharp edges. The latter has an oval structure with green LED's upfront giving it a distinctive look.

The entire case is built and the earbuds are made of plastic which seems of average quality. Both have a compact form factor making them easy to carry around. The earbuds also have LED lighting stripes (white).

Notably, there isn't any design change here. Both pair offers a USB Type-C port at the back. We'll have to give it to Truke for designing out-of-the-box cases for the BTG 1 and the BTG 2 gaming earbuds.

Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 Gaming Earbuds Audio Performance

The Truke BTG 1 and the BTG 2 are packed with a 13mm Titanium driver with 32-ohm impedance and a 101dB signal-to-noise ratio. What you'll like about the audio is the hefty bass.

However, you might find it overpowering most of the time. The clarity goes for a toss with the bass overriding the mids and trebles.

Now, you'll miss the refinements in the audio when you are listening to music or binge-watching any shows or movies. But, gaming audio is decent as the heavy bass enhances the explosion and gunshots sounds.

Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 Gaming Earbuds Connectivity, Battery Backup

The Truke BTG 1 and BTG 2 come with Bluetooth v5.1 support which allows for wireless connectivity. The device is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops/ PCs, and other Bluetooth enabled devices.

Both TWS earbuds support SBC and AAC codecs and also 60ms low-latency mode. To enable it, you just need three taps on the right earbud. This dedicated gaming feature is a nice touch.

As far as the battery backup is concerned, the Truke BTG 1 and the BTG 2 gaming earbuds have 300 mAh cell integrated.

The battery backup claimed is 48 hours but that is with the charging case's backup included. This means you can recharge the earbuds more than two times using the case. The earbuds themselves gives a backup of over four hours.

Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 Gaming TWS Earbuds Verdict: Worth Buying?

The Truke BTG 1 and the BTG 2 gaming TWS earbuds are perfect for you if the design is a priority. For affordable pricing, both these gaming TWS earbuds make for a good option only if you are okay with missing out on refined audio performance for a funky looking design and overpowering bass.