WD My Passport Wireless Pro Review: The perfect all-in-one drive to streamline your workflow

Performance

Once the setup process is complete there are basically three ways you can connect to the My Passport Wireless Pro. The first is via a direct Wi-Fi connection between the Passport and your computer or mobile device. This works whether the Passport is connected to the internet or not, and it allows you to access the contents of the drive using the My Cloud app or a computer.

Secondly, if you have configured your My Passport Pro to connect to a Wi-Fi network any computer on the network will be able to access the drive (It depends on the permissions you have set though).

And finally, the My Passport can always be plugged directly into a computer using a USB 3.0 cable. This way the device acts like a normal hard drive, but a direct connection provides the best performance.

The WD30NPRZ runs at 5,400RPM and is equipped with 64MB cache. It consumes an average of 2W in read/write mode and 0.7W when idle. It's worth noting that the average drive read time stands at 8.5ms. The drive performed quite well on CrystalDiskMark, hitting 121.9MBps and 120.9MBps in read and write respectively.

The drive offers 802.11ac connectivity which means that you will be able to transfer files a bit faster. You will obviously need to have compatible devices to make the most of it.

But again My Passport Wireless main aspect has been speed, and Western Digital has clearly focused on improving this aspect of the user experience with the Pro model. In particular, WD says the SD card slot can now read data at 75 MB/sec, compared to 10 MB/sec on the original model. In actual usage, we found that it took about 5 minutes to back up a card with 10GB of data using the built-in card reader.

By comparison, connecting the drive to a laptop via USB and using the laptop's built-in SD card reader to copy the same data set to the Passport took around 2 minutes and 30 seconds, or about half the time. The card reader on the Passport is fast enough for a portable backup solution.

There's also a USB port on the device in case you need to back up files from a different type of media. In practice, the 10GB reference data set transferred in about 6 minutes and 30 seconds, compared to 5 minutes for the built-in card reader.

As for the battery, WD claims the battery on the My Passport Wireless Pro can last up to 11.5 hours, or 6-8 hours under heavy use. In our test, it typically got around 8 hours of use on a charge. The drive comes with an AC power adapter for charging or to keep the drive powered full time. There's also a battery-saving mode that should put out an extra half hour to forty-five minutes.

The good thing though with this device is that you can charge your smartphone, DSLR, or other USB device wherever you're at. Using the integrated 6400 mAh power bank, you get the perfect travel partner to keep your devices running.