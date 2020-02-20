Wings Troopers Review: Comfortable Design, Great Performance And More

Charging Case With Magnetic Grip

Wings Troopers comes fitted inside a charging case that is neither too glossy nor too matte. It has a micro USB charging port at its rear and four LED notification lights at the front that indicate the battery percentage left. The retail package of the box bundles a micro USB charging cable, extra pairs of ear tips of varying sizes for the wearers' comfort, a user guide detailing its functionalities and the charging case with the earbuds mounted in it.

I like the locking mechanism of the charging case and the magnetic grip that it offers. The charging case snugs tightly and the magnetic grip prevents the earbuds from falling off the case even while shaking it.

Angled Design Offers Great Comfort

Talking about the earbuds, it resembles the Apple AirPods and Realme Buds Air with an elongated earbud design but it sets itself apart with an angled design. In addition to giving a unique appearance, this angled design also offers a great grip and comfort while wearing it. I used this pair of truly wireless earbuds for almost three hours continuously and there was no discomfort or pain. Also, I did not feel the necessity to adjust the earbuds very often to get a good grip.

Both the earbuds have charging connectors at the inner surface that comes to play when these are mounted in the charging case. As soon as the earbuds are mounted, the charging will begin, thanks to the 300mAh battery in the case. Also, each earbud has 45mAh battery powering the same. And, there is an LED indicator on the earbuds that blink in the pairing mode and while charging. Along with the LED indicator, there is a microphone on the earbuds for calling purposes.

When it comes to the build, the Wings Troopers earbuds feature a plastic build that makes them lightweight and offers a great grip. The rubber eartips are also comfortable and are great to wear sans any irritation or pain.

Responsive Touch Controls

Wings Troopers has a responsive touch control system. Both the earbuds have no buttons but the touch controls do the functionalities that any common user would want in an impressive way. Notably, a simple tap on either the right or left earbud is suffice to play or pause a current track. It is way too responsive that even a swipe on the earbud will serve the purpose. The same action will let users answer calls or disconnect calls. When on the home screen, a double tap on the earbud (either right or left) will redial the last dialed number and a tap and hold will reject an incoming call.

Detailing on the playback functionalities, a double tap on the right earbud will go to the next track and a double tap on the left goes to the previous track. Likewise, a press and hold on the right earbud will increase the volume while that on the left decreases the volume. On tapping the left earbud thrice, the Wings Troopers will open Google Assistant and you can voice out commands.

Pairing Process Is Smooth

The pairing process of the Wings Troopers truly wireless earbuds is quite simple and smooth. As soon as the earbuds are removed from the case, it will enter the pairing mode and is quite easily discoverable on any Android or iOS smartphone. Once the pairing is successful, the remaining battery life of the earbuds will be visible on the smartphone. For calling, you can also use one of the earbuds as per your convenience.

Experience Loud Audio, Deep Bass

This pair of truly wireless earbuds delivers satisfactory performance given its affordable price point. Detailing on its audio quality, the Wings Troopers delivers impressive performance. At 100% volume, you will be able to experience deep bass as the company claims in the box. And, even at such high levels of volume, this pair of truly wireless earbuds does not exhibit any sort of distortion. It is loud enough even at 70% to 80% of the total volume. I usually don't prefer very loud music, so this volume level is ideal.

In terms of call quality, the Wings Troppers can handle calls really well. You can make, answer and reject calls easily with the help of the touch controls. Apart from this, the voice clarity in calls is great except for occasional issues when the person on the other end is not able to hear.

When it comes to the battery performance, the charging case has a 300mAh battery that can charge the earbuds up to three times. The earbuds are touted to last for 4 hours and the charging case can extend the same up to 16 hours. During my use, I could use the earbuds for a little over 3 hours and the charging time is also not too long.

Should You Buy Wings Troopers?

If you wanted to experience a pair of truly wireless earbuds but the Apple AirPods is too expensive for your budget, then you can opt for the Wings Troopers. It offers IPX4 rating, deep bass, touch controls and a lot more at a pocket-friendly price tag of under Rs. 2,000. Maybe, it is not meant for audio buffs who will need advanced features such as noise cancellation as such features will come at a premium price point.