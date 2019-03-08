Xerox B1025 Multifunction Printer review - Tailor-made for SMB

Xerox B1025 specifications

Monthly Duty Cycle - Up to 50,000 pages / month

Recommended Average Monthly Print Volume - Up to 2,000 pages

Processor - 1 GHz

Memory - 1.5 GB

Connectivity - Ethernet 10/100 Base-T, High-speed USB 2.0

Warm up - Less than 18 seconds

Boot Time - Less than 43 seconds

First-print-out Time - 8.9 seconds

Print Resolution - Up to 1200 dpi (enhanced)

Resolution (max.) - Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Scan - Black and white and colour

Bit Depth - 24-bit colour / 8-bit grayscale

Introduction

The Xerox B1025 is an SMB printer/scanner, which can also be used as an end-consumer device. In this review, I will be explaining my experience with the product, delivery, installation, and after sale support, with a brief reference on the extensive range of features offered on the printer/scanner on the Xerox B1025.

Packaging and delivery

The Xerox B1025 comes with a secure package, especially for a printer/copier machine. The outer cardboard package is fitted with a Shock Watch 2 sticker, which acts as an indicator if the package is mishandled in the transit. Even if the package is mishandled, the Shock Watch 2 displays the same on the outer casing, which can be used to raise a complaint directly to the company, demanding for a replacement unit. Our review unit was received intact with no visible damage even on the outer packaging.

The outer cardboard box is made using thick material, and the printer was placed firmly inside the package with the help of thermocoal. The packaging does play an important role, especially while transporting a machine as big as a full-sized printer. Overall, the packaging from Xerox was impressive.

Installation and after sale service

The installation of the printer took place within 24 hours of the product delivery, where two well-trained engineers did the installation in the office. The complete installation of the printer did not take more than an hour, and the engineers were humble enough to explain all the features of the printer along with some basic troubleshooting tricks.

We did face some issues after a few days of using the Xerox B1025, and the company was able to send an engineer to resolve the problem within 12 hours of the complaint registration.

Interesting features

The Xerox B1025 is a standard printer/copier machine with an easy to use interface with an easy learning curve. What makes the Xerox B1025 a special printer is a fact that the machine comes with a touch panel with easy to understand menu options.

The Xerox B1025 can print at the speed as mentioned earlier with a maximum of 1200 DPI and 600 x 600 dpi resolution, which are again programmable. The printer supports back-to-back print, single side print, micro photocopying and much more. In fact, there is a special option to scan ID cards, which will come handy for business setup.

The Xerox B1025 can print, scan, photocopy, print from a pen-drive or a USB device, scan to a USB device and can also print from a PC. The print quality on the Xerox B1025 is one of the best in the business.

For the most part, the photocopies looked identical to the original document (if the document is in monochrome). The printer can also be used to scan documents to a USB drive or a PC. Though the printer can only print in monochrome, scanning can be done in both color and monochrome settings.

Real world test

In my testing, I have taken a total of 321 printouts (single side and double side), which has consumed 15% of Toner Cartridge. Based on the calculation, a single cartridge can print 2140 pages. The price of the original Cartridge is Rs 4,529.

Additional consumables like Feed Roller Tray 1, Tray Friction Pad, Document Feeder Pad, Bias Transfer Roller, and the Bypass Tray Friction Pad where at 99%, where most of these consumables can offer 50,000 or 1,00,000 printouts.

Verdict

The Xerox B1025 is a printer/copier made for SMB. It has all the features that one might require from a "Xerox Machine." It offers high-quality printouts, photocopies, and the machine can also be used to scan documents. Do note that, the machine has an option to send the documents via mail, provided; you set up the mail on the machine.

If you own a small or medium business and looking for a heavy-duty printer, then the Xerox B1025 could be the right choice, as offers a wide range of features with good after sale service.