Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones Review: Best Budget Earphones?

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones Key Specifications

Cable Length: 1.25m

Weight: 18g

Dual Dynamic Drivers: φ10+φ8mm

Remote Buttons: Volume Rockers, Play/Pause Button, Microphone

Cable Form Factor: Braided for main cable, TPE for trail cable

Jack Type: 3.5mm, L-shaped Connector

Rated Power: 5mW

Impedance: 32Ω

Frequency Response Range: 20-40000Hz

Warranty: 6 months limited warranty

Package Contents: Earphones 1 U, Eartips 6 U (3 Pairs: S/M/L), User Manual 1 U

Design- Sturdy, Tangle-Free And Look Premium

The ‘Y' shaped Mi Dual Driver earphones look premium and offer a sturdy design. The braided cable, one-of-the-thickest in this price segment adds strength to the structure and also prevents the long cable from tangling. I did not face any tangling issues with these budget earphones despite keeping them in jeans pockets, cases and laptop bag. The earphones have a 90-degree close-fitting L-shaped connector which allows for comfortable operation while using them with smartphones in landscape orientation, especially while playing games.

In-line Controller 3-Button Operation

The right chord has a three-button in-line controller with a microphone. It offers volume rockers and a play/pause button that also triggers your phone's voice assistant with a long press. We did not face any operational issues while using the earphones with Android devices.

Anodized Aluminum Earbuds With Magnetic Suction Backs

The Mi Dual Driver earphones feature premium quality anodized aluminium earbuds. The matt finish earbuds have a fingerprint-resistant build and have magnetic suction rear shells that help in the storage and wearing process. They don't pause the audio when attached, a feature offered by wireless earphones.

The earbuds have angular tips which prevent discomfort during prolonged listening. I used these earphones on a stretch and did not face any uneasiness. The tips' rubber quality is decent and you get three pairs (S/M/L) of extra tips in the package to find the right fit for your ears. One thing which seems missing is the cable loop in the package.

Audio Performance

The Mi Dual Driver earphones feature two components, instead of one, in each earbud. The 8mm+10mm dynamic drivers handle lows, mids and high frequencies separately. I am guessing that one driver takes care of low frequencies while the other handles mids and highs.

Resultant, the audio produced by these budget earphones is largely focused around bass delivery, which will please a large section of Indian users. You get a strong bass delivery, which makes the listening experience enjoyable with bass-centric tracks.

The booming bass does affect the mids and highs leaving these affordable earphones largely suitable for genres like dubstep and electro which have some heavy drops. There is no or minimal muffling at maximum volume, and so is the distortion; however, the bass is overpowering all other audio elements. Also, don't expect the Mi Dual Drivers to deliver surround sound experience.

Overall, these budget earphones lack a balanced frequency response and only work well for a certain type of genre. You can use the equalizer to make these earphones sound slightly better. As far as in-call audio is concerned, the Mi Dual Driver works wonderfully as daily drivers.

Should You Buy Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones?

With the Mi Dual Driver In-ear earphones, Xiaomi has focused more on the design part and ease of operation than the balanced audio delivery. The sound signature largely focuses on one type of genre and will not please true audiophiles. Some EQ tuning can help you derive good audio output from these budget earphones.

On the other hand, these affordable earphones offer a premium and sturdy design. The braided cable, magnetic latch and the angular tips benefit in the day-to-day operation and during prolonged listening. Overall, despite its shortcomings, the Mi Dual Driver In-ear earphones are a good pair of budget 3.5mm earphones if you don't expect much in the audio department.