Just In
- 28 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For September 8, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 7 hrs ago Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles
- 11 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12 Prices Hiked In India; Still Worth Buying?
- 13 hrs ago WhatsApp Support Ending For Multiple Android, iOS Smartphones In 2021; Here's The Full List
Don't Miss
- News Russian NSA to meet Ajit Doval, PM Modi today to discuss Afghan crisis
- Finance RBI Announces Enhancements On Tokenisation of Card Transactions: Check Report
- Sports US Open 2021: Sabalenka rolls into semifinals with rout of Krejcikova
- Movies Lions Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Ishk Par Zor Nahi's Rajat, Param & Others Win Big
- Lifestyle The Empire Actress Drashti Dhami Has 5 Stunning Fashion Goals For Us; Which One Is Your Favourite Outfit?
- Travel Incredible Indian Cities To Enjoy The Best Street Food
- Education RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Download Link At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson Sales and Service Network In India — Hero MotoCorp Announces Expansion
Zeb-MagSecure Review: Low-Cost Alternative To Apple MagSafe
Apple kicked off a new product category with the launch of the MagSafe wireless charger for the iPhone 12 series. Unlike other wireless chargers out there in the market, the MagSafe charger will attach to the iPhone's rear magnetically and charge the device. While this product is too expensive for many, many brands mimic the same with their affordable alternatives priced reasonably. One such product is the Zeb-MagSecure, which is priced under Rs. 1,000.
- Sturdy build
- Satisfactory performance
- Affordable pricing
- Lacks certification
The Zeb-MagSecure is priced at Rs. 2,999 officially but you can get it at a much lower cost of Rs. 849 via Amazon and other online retailers. This magnetic wireless charger from Zebronics is here for a review and I used it for a few days with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Here's a review of the Zeb-MagSecure for you to decide if you want to purchase it.
Zeb-MagSecure Features Sturdy Build
The Zeb-MagSecure magnetic wireless charger is not as sleek and attractive as the Apple offering but it appears to be solid and features an aluminum body. The charging pad is almost on par with that of the MagSafe charger in terms of dimensions. There are magnets that can attach to the rear of smartphones compatible with the same and some metallic phones.
Though it has a sturdy and solid build, it lacks the premiumness that we see from the MagSafe charger. The branding on the circular charging pad diverts us from noticing the looks. Even the magnets aren't quite strong that the smartphones I tried on do not attach securely to the charger. However, it is important to take the case off your phone and charge it using the Zeb-MagSecure.
The retailer package of the Zeb-MagSecure is quite compact than what we could imagine and it comes bundled with a 1-meter cable with a USB Type-C connector at one end. This cable can be connected to an in-wall charging adapter.
Zeb-MagSecure Performance
The Zeb-MagSecure is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max wirelessly at 15W and the toned-down iPhone 12 mini wirelessly at 12W. It can charge Android smartphones supporting wireless charging can be charged at 10W and older models of iPhones with support for wireless charging will be charged at 7.5W. It is touted to charge TWS earbuds that are compatible with wireless charging.
Talking about performance, the Zeb-MagSecure does not charge devices rapidly and it makes sense. If you are looking for something like Warp or Dart Charge speeds, then you cannot expect the same with the Zebronics magnetic wireless charger.
During my review, I could get 25 per cent on the iPhone 11 Pro Max in a little over 30 minutes and 20 per cent of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the same duration. For a complete charge of 100 per cent, the iPhone 11 Pro Max took almost 3.5 hours.
Misses Of Zeb-MagSecure
While it doesn't miss out on much on its performance as compared to the benchmark set by Apple, there isn't an MFi certification for the charger as in the MagSafe. However, given the low pricing of the accessory, we cannot expect the certification. Moreover, Zebronics claims to feature in-built protection to keep the devices plugged into it secure while charging.
Verdict
The Zeb-MagSecure priced at Rs. 849 is definitely an alternative to the Apple MagSafe, which comes at a premium. If you want to experience magnetic wireless charging without shelling a lot of money, then the Zebronics offering will be a great buy. It comes with basic wireless charging features on a budget. It features support for PD chargers that let you get a fast charger if you wish or any charger that came bundled with your smartphone.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757