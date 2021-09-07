Zeb-MagSecure Review: Low-Cost Alternative To Apple MagSafe

Zeb-MagSecure Features Sturdy Build

The Zeb-MagSecure magnetic wireless charger is not as sleek and attractive as the Apple offering but it appears to be solid and features an aluminum body. The charging pad is almost on par with that of the MagSafe charger in terms of dimensions. There are magnets that can attach to the rear of smartphones compatible with the same and some metallic phones.

Though it has a sturdy and solid build, it lacks the premiumness that we see from the MagSafe charger. The branding on the circular charging pad diverts us from noticing the looks. Even the magnets aren't quite strong that the smartphones I tried on do not attach securely to the charger. However, it is important to take the case off your phone and charge it using the Zeb-MagSecure.

The retailer package of the Zeb-MagSecure is quite compact than what we could imagine and it comes bundled with a 1-meter cable with a USB Type-C connector at one end. This cable can be connected to an in-wall charging adapter.

Zeb-MagSecure Performance

The Zeb-MagSecure is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max wirelessly at 15W and the toned-down iPhone 12 mini wirelessly at 12W. It can charge Android smartphones supporting wireless charging can be charged at 10W and older models of iPhones with support for wireless charging will be charged at 7.5W. It is touted to charge TWS earbuds that are compatible with wireless charging.

Talking about performance, the Zeb-MagSecure does not charge devices rapidly and it makes sense. If you are looking for something like Warp or Dart Charge speeds, then you cannot expect the same with the Zebronics magnetic wireless charger.

During my review, I could get 25 per cent on the iPhone 11 Pro Max in a little over 30 minutes and 20 per cent of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the same duration. For a complete charge of 100 per cent, the iPhone 11 Pro Max took almost 3.5 hours.

Misses Of Zeb-MagSecure

While it doesn't miss out on much on its performance as compared to the benchmark set by Apple, there isn't an MFi certification for the charger as in the MagSafe. However, given the low pricing of the accessory, we cannot expect the certification. Moreover, Zebronics claims to feature in-built protection to keep the devices plugged into it secure while charging.

Verdict

The Zeb-MagSecure priced at Rs. 849 is definitely an alternative to the Apple MagSafe, which comes at a premium. If you want to experience magnetic wireless charging without shelling a lot of money, then the Zebronics offering will be a great buy. It comes with basic wireless charging features on a budget. It features support for PD chargers that let you get a fast charger if you wish or any charger that came bundled with your smartphone.