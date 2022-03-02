Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS Earbuds Review: Good Buy Under Rs. 1,000

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 has been launched in multiple color options and we have received the white variant of the accessory. The charging case features a plastic build with a matte finish. At the top of the lid, there is a Zebronics logo while the USB Type-C port is at the bottom. It is good for the company to have opted for the Type-C port instead of the micro USB port.

At the front, there are LED indicators to point out the battery life and at the back, we have a button that can be used to check the remaining battery life. The good thing is that the lid can be opened in one hand, which is a good aspect. Even the case is quite compact to be carried around.

The Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 features plastic earbuds with the Zebronics branding at the rear, which will be seen when the earbuds are worn. At the bottom part of these earbuds, there are touch-sensitive controls for the playback, volume and call controls. With the stem touch control, you can also call for voice assistant, which lets you play your favorite album with just your voice. There is a microphone on the left earbud for calling purposes.

Once the earbuds are pulled out from the charging case, you can see the speaker grills instead of silicon ear tips, which makes adds durability. This fact makes it interesting as this pair of TWS earbuds is priced under Rs. 1,000. While there is splash resistance, there is no official IP water resistance rating from Zebronics.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Pairing

The pairing process of the Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 is quite simple. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 support for pairing and there is Flash Connect support as well. The pairing process involves turning on Bluetooth and connecting to the Bluetooth device named Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 among the list of devices available.

Besides this, the Flash Connect support is interesting as it will let you pair the device instantly and easily just by opening the lid of the charging case.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Performance

The Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds features 13mm drivers for improved sound quality. This pair of TWS earbuds supports AAC Codec that supports high-quality audio. There is ANC aka active noise cancellation support, which is acceptable considering the pricing of the accessory. Eventually, you can hear the ambient noise outside. In terms of performance, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds comes with good bass and clear vocals, which is quite impressive considering its pricing.

When it comes to battery performance, the company has not revealed the battery capacity of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS and its charging case. However, the battery life of the earbuds is three hours while the charging case delivers a total battery life of 12 hours on moderate volume. What's more, the battery can be seen on the paired smartphone as well.

Verdict

To summarize, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS is an affordable pair of TWS earbuds priced under Rs. 999. It offers a good level of comfort without the eartips. Its interesting aspects include a funky-looking case, a USB Type-C port, and impressive bass performance. However, this pair of earbuds do not provide support for gaming as it does not feature low latency. The one aspect that many users might miss out on is the official IP rating. If you still want to experience the benefits of the affordable pair of TWS earbuds, then you can buy the Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 priced under Rs. 1,000.