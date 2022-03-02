Just In
- 38 min ago Teen Who Hacked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Tracking Russian Billionaires; New Intel On War?
- 59 min ago Weekly Roundup 8: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More
- 1 hr ago Nothing Teases New Product Launch: What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Pro+ India Launch Set For April: 120Hz Display, Zeiss Cameras Tipped
Don't Miss
- Finance With SBI Here’re The Banks That Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates On February
- News Travel to Budomierz check point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
- Lifestyle Home Garden: Expert Tips On Selecting The Right House Plants
- Sports India to tour Ireland for two T20Is in June ahead of trip to England for one-off Test in July
- Movies Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Reveals Dark Secrets Of Her Marital Life With Sam Bombay
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review — The People’s Favourite Now Offers More Features & Is Very Impressive
- Education SSC MTS Result 2022: How To Download Tier 1 Exam Result
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Jammu & Kashmir
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS Earbuds Review: Good Buy Under Rs. 1,000
Wireless is the technology of the age and TWS earbuds are redefining this category. Be it the daily commute or workout session, these earbuds are preferred by users for the immense convenience that is offered. While this category is already affordable, Zebronics has come up with an affordable pair of TWS earbuds called Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds.
- Flash connect feature
- AAC Codec support
- Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing
- Misses official IP rating
While the box price is Rs. 3,499, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS can be bought online via the official company website and online retailer Flipkart for Rs. 999. Here, we have come up with the Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds review. Let's take a look at the review from here.
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Design
The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 has been launched in multiple color options and we have received the white variant of the accessory. The charging case features a plastic build with a matte finish. At the top of the lid, there is a Zebronics logo while the USB Type-C port is at the bottom. It is good for the company to have opted for the Type-C port instead of the micro USB port.
At the front, there are LED indicators to point out the battery life and at the back, we have a button that can be used to check the remaining battery life. The good thing is that the lid can be opened in one hand, which is a good aspect. Even the case is quite compact to be carried around.
The Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 features plastic earbuds with the Zebronics branding at the rear, which will be seen when the earbuds are worn. At the bottom part of these earbuds, there are touch-sensitive controls for the playback, volume and call controls. With the stem touch control, you can also call for voice assistant, which lets you play your favorite album with just your voice. There is a microphone on the left earbud for calling purposes.
Once the earbuds are pulled out from the charging case, you can see the speaker grills instead of silicon ear tips, which makes adds durability. This fact makes it interesting as this pair of TWS earbuds is priced under Rs. 1,000. While there is splash resistance, there is no official IP water resistance rating from Zebronics.
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Pairing
The pairing process of the Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 is quite simple. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 support for pairing and there is Flash Connect support as well. The pairing process involves turning on Bluetooth and connecting to the Bluetooth device named Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 among the list of devices available.
Besides this, the Flash Connect support is interesting as it will let you pair the device instantly and easily just by opening the lid of the charging case.
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 Performance
The Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds features 13mm drivers for improved sound quality. This pair of TWS earbuds supports AAC Codec that supports high-quality audio. There is ANC aka active noise cancellation support, which is acceptable considering the pricing of the accessory. Eventually, you can hear the ambient noise outside. In terms of performance, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS earbuds comes with good bass and clear vocals, which is quite impressive considering its pricing.
When it comes to battery performance, the company has not revealed the battery capacity of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS and its charging case. However, the battery life of the earbuds is three hours while the charging case delivers a total battery life of 12 hours on moderate volume. What's more, the battery can be seen on the paired smartphone as well.
Verdict
To summarize, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS is an affordable pair of TWS earbuds priced under Rs. 999. It offers a good level of comfort without the eartips. Its interesting aspects include a funky-looking case, a USB Type-C port, and impressive bass performance. However, this pair of earbuds do not provide support for gaming as it does not feature low latency. The one aspect that many users might miss out on is the official IP rating. If you still want to experience the benefits of the affordable pair of TWS earbuds, then you can buy the Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 priced under Rs. 1,000.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530