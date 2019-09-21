Zebronics Zeb-Envy Review: Experience Great Performance Under Rs. 3,000

Foldable Design Concept Is Quite Unique

Zebronics Zeb-Envy features a minimalistic design with hexagon design at the exterior of the earcups being highlighted. There are LED lights on the earcups that can be operated in three models - static, RGB and breathing modes. You can choose the mode of lighting as per your preference with the button on the headphones. Though it is made of plastic, the earcup and overall headphones have nice matte finish that looks appealing.

The Zeb-Envy flaunts a foldable design that makes it super compact. There is an adjustable headband with comfortable earcups for noise isolation. There is enough cushioning at the interior of the headband and earcups to make it comfortable for long hours of usage. Also, there is a nice mechanism to adjust the headphones. The adjustment stays in place without moving, thereby adding to your comfort.

The Zeb-Envy features detachable mic, which is an interesting concept, which we have hardly seen in headphones launched of late. This mic is not rigid and can be bent during use. Moving onto the controls, the left earcup is barren of controls and the right earcup has four buttons - an LED button, media control buttons and a power button. Apart from this, there is an USB port, an LED indicator, a microphone, and an AUX port.

On the whole, I like the design and finish of the Zeb-Envy as it is comfortable to be used for long hours. I did not have the necessity to keep adjusting the headphone constantly for the right fit. Moreover, it is lightweight and does not feel heavy while using.

Pairing Is Simple

Similar to the previous offerings from Zebronics, this one also comes with a simple pairing process. All you need to do is just power on the Bluetooth headphones and press and hold the power button, which also doubles as the pairing button and voice assistant trigger. Once you press it, the LED indicator on the neckband will blink indicating that the headphones is ready to be paired. Now, turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and look out for Zeb-Envy. Once you click on the name, the pairing will happen and you will have to just grant the necessary permissions for it work properly as intended.

Impressive Performance

Sound output being the most important aspect of any headphones and the Zeb-Envy handles the same in an impressive way. The over-the-ear headphones comes with 40mm drivers and Bluetooth 4.2. It delivers good bass that will be suitable for casual users but music aficionados might want relatively punchier bass. Otherwise, the performance is great and the sound of instruments and vocals are clearly distinguished without getting merged.

Even the call clarity of the Zeb-Envy wireless headphones is good. The range could have been better as I could find disconnection issues on just moving to the next room. However, given the pricing of the wireless Bluetooth headphones, it should be acceptable.

Battery Life Is Overwhelming

Zebronics Zeb-Envy features a long-lasting battery life of 33 hours on a single charge, claims the company. During my use, I could use it for days (of course not continuously) and it did last for over three days. Moreover, this pair of wireless headphones can be charged in less than three hours. However, the battery might drain quickly if you use it with with the LED lights turned on.

Verdict

Priced under Rs. 3,000, I would recommend the Zebronics Zeb-Envy for those who want to get their hands on a wireless Bluetooth headphones meets all demands. It comes with a foldable design that lets you pack it within your backpack comfortably and carry it wherever you go. And, I should mention that it delivers a good audio performance for its pricing. Even the battery life is impressive on this one and will not require you to search for a power bank or wall socket when you are away.