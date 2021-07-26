Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Review: Affordable Earphones For Everyone

The Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones are priced at Rs. 899, which is quite affordable when compared to several similar devices in the market. Here is the detailed review that discusses the performance, design, and other aspects of the neckband earphones and whether you should buy it or not.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Design: Comfortable And Handy

With the advent of TWS earbuds, earphones with neckband designs have lost their charm to a certain degree. However, one might still prefer to use the neckband earphones for its mic clarity and you won't lose them easily.

The overall design of the Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus is quite comfortable, thanks to the flexible neckband. It includes typical magnetic earbuds with 10mm drivers that are comfortable to wear even for a long duration. The extended neckband includes the operational buttons and the mic, which provides clear audio while taking calls.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Performance: Good Audio For Everyday Use

Coming to the performance, the Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones are quite good for the asking price. I used the earphones for a few days to listen to music and take a couple of calls. The audio quality during calls is top-notch, without any glitches. Thanks to the mic on the neckband, recipients of the calls were able to hear me clearly.

Apart from calls, I used the Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones to listen to music and video playback. Here, the earphones lack a bit in performance. There's no bass, which is a reason for the reduced ratings. The overall audio is quite good, but the output could have been much better. Features like Siri and Google Assistant support further make it handy.

Another feature I loved about the Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones is their capability to pair with two devices at once. You can have it paired to your laptop and your phone at the same time, so you can stay connected to work notifications and personal calls. This makes the neckband earphones ideal for both work-from-home and those heading to their workplace.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Battery: Long-Lasting

This also brings us to another important aspect of wireless earphones - the battery. The Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones have a good, long-lasting battery. It lasts eight hours with video playback and calls, giving me ample time to get through the day. Zebronics claims the earphones take about an hour to charge, but I experienced longer charging times.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Verdict: An Affordable Option

Neckband earphones are a handy pair of accessories, especially for those making calls throughout the day. The Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus wireless neckband earphones with its affordable price tag come as a good choice to get. Priced well under Rs. 1,000, this pair of earphones makes a good buy for those with budget constraints.