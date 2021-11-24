Just In
Act Fibernet Tariff Plans: Best Act Fibernet Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More
If you live in South Indian or Delhi, then there is a high chance that you can get Act Fibernet connection from almost all tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Act Fibernet is currently available in 19 cities across the country. The internet provider offers plenty of options to choose from and competes against the likes of Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Fiber, and more.
Act Fibernet Broadband Plans Explained
As mentioned before, Act Fibernet services are available in 19 cities, which include metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Similarly, the services are also available in non-metro cities like Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Tiruvallur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.
Here is the list of the most popular broadband plans offered by Act in various cities. You can get an Act Fibernet broadband for just Rs. 549 per month with 40Mbps download/upload speed with a 500GB data cap and it also offers a high-end plan which costs Rs. 5,999 per month with 1000MB/s speed with 5500GB data cap.
Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Free Router
If you subscribe to a plan which offers at least 3300GB of data, then you can also get a free Act router. These are the plans that offer free routers. If you are getting a new connection, this will help you save thousands of rupees as a router is included with every connection that offers at least 3300GB of the data cap.
Act Storm is the most affordable plan to get a free router, which costs Rs. 1185 per month with 300Mbps of download/upload speed with an unlimited data cap. All the plans that cost more than 1185 are also eligible for the new router offer. Here are all the Act plans that currently offer free routers. Do note that, all these prices does not include additional 18 percent GST, which will slightly increase the overall bill or the subscription fee.
Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With FUP Limit
In these plans, you will get a limited amount of download and upload data. This also makes these plans cheaper when compared to the plans that offer unlimited data caps. If you are on a budget, then these are the plans that offer the most value for money. These are also the best plan for those who don't download a lot of stuff like 4K movies or games on a monthly basis.
Here are the cities-wise plans from Act Fibernet available across the country. The price and the data plan offers from the city to city. In cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Act Fibernet has plenty of offers while in some cities it just offers two to three plans.
Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Netflix
There are also a lot of broadband plans from Act Fibernet which offers free Netflix subscriptions. With these plans you can enjoy free movies and web series without paying for Netflix Subscription.s
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Ahmedabad
|Plan Name
|Price
|Bandwidth
|Data limit
|Act Bronze
|549
|50Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Advantage
|749
|150Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Lightning
|999
|200Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Remarkable
|1899
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Bengaluru
|Plan Name
|Price
|Bandwidth
|Data limit
|Act Basic
|549
|40Mbps
|500GB
|Act Swift
|710
|75Mbps
|750GB
|Act Rapid Plus
|985
|100Mbps
|1000GB
|Act Blaze
|1085
|150Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Storm
|1185
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Lightning
|1425
|350Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Incredible
|1999
|400Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Essential
|2999
|400Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Advance
|3999
|400Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Progress
|4999
|400Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Giga
|5999
|1000Mbps
|5500GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Chennai
|Act Starter
|549
|40Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Basic
|820
|75Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Blaze
|1020
|125Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Blast Promo
|1075
|200Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Storm
|1125
|250Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Lightning
|1325
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Incredible
|1999
|350Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Giga
|2999
|1000Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Coimbatore
|Act Starter
|549
|40Mbps
|750GB
|Act Basic
|675
|60Mbps
|1250GB
|Act Rush
|825
|100Mbps
|2000GB
|Act Sprint
|1025
|200Mbps
|3300GB
|Act Race
|1125
|250Mbps
|3300GB
|Act Zoom
|1325
|300Mbps
|3300GB
|Act Bolt
|1499
|350Mbps
|3300GB
|Act Remarkable
|2999
|400Mbps
|4000GB
|Act Exceptional
|3999
|400Mbps
|5000GB
|Act Phenomenal
|4999
|400Mbps
|6000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Delhi
|Act Silver Promo
|799
|150Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Platinum Promo
|1049
|250Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Diamond
|1349
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Eluru
|Act Silver
|574
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Silver Plus
|749
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Gold
|1024
|150Mbps
|300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Guntur
|Act Silver
|574
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Silver Plus
|749
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Gold
|1024
|150Mbps
|300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Hyderabad
|A-Max 500
|500
|40Mbps
|1000GB
|A-Max 700
|700
|75Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|A-Max 1075
|1075
|150Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|A-Max 1325
|1325
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Incredible 1999
|1999
|400Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Giga
|5999
|1000Mbps
|6000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Jaipur
|Act Bronze
|549
|50Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Silver
|749
|150Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Gold
|999
|200Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Platinum
|1249
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Kakinada
|Act Silver
|549
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Gold
|699
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Diamond
|999
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Lucknow
|Act Bronze
|549
|50Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Silver
|749
|150Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Gold
|999
|200Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Platinum
|1249
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Madurai
|Act Silver
|599
|75Mbps
|1000GB
|Act Gold
|799
|150Mbps
|2000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Nellore
|Act Gold
|599
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Diamond
|699
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Platinum
|1049
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Exceptional
|1499
|250Mbps
|4000GB
|Act Phenomenal
|2999
|250Mbps
|5000GB
|Act Sensational
|3999
|250Mbps
|6000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Rajahmundry
|Act Silver
|549
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Gold
|699
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Diamond
|999
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tirupati
|Act Silver
|574
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Gold
|749
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Diamond
|1099
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Titanium
|1499
|250Mbps
|4000GB
|Act Chromium
|2999
|250Mbps
|5000GB
|Act Palladium
|3999
|250Mbps
|6000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tiruvallur
|Act Basic
|820
|75Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Blaze
|1020
|125Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Blast Promo
|1075
|200Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Storm
|1125
|250Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Lightning
|1325
|300Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Incredible
|1999
|350Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Vijayawada
|Act Silver
|574
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Silver Plus
|749
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Gold
|1024
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Visakhapatnam
|Act Silver
|599
|50Mbps
|750GB
|Act Gold
|799
|100Mbps
|1500GB
|Act Diamond
|1049
|150Mbps
|3000GB
|Act Platinum
|1499
|200Mbps
|2000GB
|Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Warangal
|Act Swift
|549
|50Mbps
|1000GB
|Act Rapid
|799
|100Mbps
|Unlimited/3300GB
Act Fibernet Broadband Plans FAQs
Question 1: Which plan is best from Act Fibernet Broadband?
Act Giga is the best plan that Act Fiberbet Broadband offers. It comes has a bandwidth of 1000Mbps with over 5000GB of data per month.
Question 2: What is the Act Fibernet Broadband customer care number / Act Fibernet toll-free number?
There are multiple ways to connect with Act Fibernet Broadband customer care. You can do it by dialing the toll-free number 1800 1022 836 or you can also get in touch with the team using sending a WhatsApp message to +91-99459 99459.
Question 3: How to get a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?
You can fill out the form on the Act official website or send a message to their WhatsApp number +91-99459 99459 to get a new Act Fibernet Broadband connection.
Question 4: What is the cost of a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?
The base plan just costs Rs. 549 per month in most cities which offers 40Mbps download and upload speed. Act also offers six and twelve-month plans at a discounted price, which will reduce the annual bill.
Question 5: How to take the Act Fibernet Broadband speed test?
You can check your Act Fibernet Broadband speed using speed.com and Speedtest.net websites from your web browser.
Question 6: Is Act Fibernet Broadband unlimited?
Most of the plans offered by Act Fibernet are unlimited. However, you will get the peak speeds for 3300GB of data unless otherwise mentioned.
