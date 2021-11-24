Act Fibernet Tariff Plans: Best Act Fibernet Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More

ENGLISH

    If you live in South Indian or Delhi, then there is a high chance that you can get Act Fibernet connection from almost all tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Act Fibernet is currently available in 19 cities across the country. The internet provider offers plenty of options to choose from and competes against the likes of Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Fiber, and more.

     
    Act Fibernet Tariff Plans: Best Act Fibernet Broadband Plans

    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans Explained

    As mentioned before, Act Fibernet services are available in 19 cities, which include metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Similarly, the services are also available in non-metro cities like Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Tiruvallur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.

    Here is the list of the most popular broadband plans offered by Act in various cities. You can get an Act Fibernet broadband for just Rs. 549 per month with 40Mbps download/upload speed with a 500GB data cap and it also offers a high-end plan which costs Rs. 5,999 per month with 1000MB/s speed with 5500GB data cap.

    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Free Router

    If you subscribe to a plan which offers at least 3300GB of data, then you can also get a free Act router. These are the plans that offer free routers. If you are getting a new connection, this will help you save thousands of rupees as a router is included with every connection that offers at least 3300GB of the data cap.

    Act Storm is the most affordable plan to get a free router, which costs Rs. 1185 per month with 300Mbps of download/upload speed with an unlimited data cap. All the plans that cost more than 1185 are also eligible for the new router offer. Here are all the Act plans that currently offer free routers. Do note that, all these prices does not include additional 18 percent GST, which will slightly increase the overall bill or the subscription fee.

     
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With FUP Limit

    In these plans, you will get a limited amount of download and upload data. This also makes these plans cheaper when compared to the plans that offer unlimited data caps. If you are on a budget, then these are the plans that offer the most value for money. These are also the best plan for those who don't download a lot of stuff like 4K movies or games on a monthly basis.

    Here are the cities-wise plans from Act Fibernet available across the country. The price and the data plan offers from the city to city. In cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Act Fibernet has plenty of offers while in some cities it just offers two to three plans.

    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Netflix

    There are also a lot of broadband plans from Act Fibernet which offers free Netflix subscriptions. With these plans you can enjoy free movies and web series without paying for Netflix Subscription.s

    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Ahmedabad
    Plan NamePriceBandwidthData limit
    Act Bronze54950MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Advantage749150MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Lightning999200MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Remarkable1899300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Bengaluru
    Plan NamePriceBandwidthData limit
    Act Basic54940Mbps500GB
    Act Swift 71075Mbps750GB
    Act Rapid Plus985100Mbps1000GB
    Act Blaze1085150Mbps1500GB
    Act Storm1185300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Lightning1425350MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Incredible1999400MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Essential2999400MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Advance3999400MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Progress4999400MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Giga59991000Mbps5500GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Chennai
    Act Starter54940MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Basic82075MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Blaze1020125MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Blast Promo1075200MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Storm1125250MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Lightning1325300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Incredible1999350MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Giga29991000MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Coimbatore
    Act Starter54940Mbps750GB
    Act Basic67560Mbps1250GB
    Act Rush825100Mbps2000GB
    Act Sprint1025200Mbps3300GB
    Act Race1125250Mbps3300GB
    Act Zoom1325300Mbps3300GB
    Act Bolt1499350Mbps3300GB
    Act Remarkable2999400Mbps4000GB
    Act Exceptional3999400Mbps5000GB
    Act Phenomenal4999400Mbps6000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Delhi
    Act Silver Promo799150MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Platinum Promo1049250MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Diamond1349300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Eluru
    Act Silver 57450Mbps750GB
    Act Silver Plus749100Mbps1500GB
    Act Gold1024150Mbps300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Guntur
    Act Silver 57450Mbps750GB
    Act Silver Plus749100Mbps1500GB
    Act Gold1024150Mbps300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Hyderabad
    A-Max 50050040Mbps1000GB
    A-Max 70070075MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    A-Max 10751075150MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    A-Max 13251325300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Incredible 19991999400MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Giga59991000Mbps6000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Jaipur
    Act Bronze54950MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Silver749150MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Gold999200MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Platinum 1249300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Kakinada
    Act Silver54950Mbps750GB
    Act Gold699100Mbps1500GB
    Act Diamond999150Mbps3000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Lucknow
    Act Bronze54950MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Silver749150MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Gold999200MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Platinum 1249300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Madurai
    Act Silver59975Mbps1000GB
    Act Gold799150Mbps2000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Nellore
    Act Gold59950Mbps750GB
    Act Diamond699100Mbps1500GB
    Act Platinum1049150Mbps3000GB
    Act Exceptional1499250Mbps4000GB
    Act Phenomenal2999250Mbps5000GB
    Act Sensational3999250Mbps6000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Rajahmundry
    Act Silver54950Mbps750GB
    Act Gold699100Mbps1500GB
    Act Diamond999150Mbps3000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tirupati
    Act Silver57450Mbps750GB
    Act Gold749100Mbps1500GB
    Act Diamond1099150Mbps3000GB
    Act Titanium1499250Mbps4000GB
    Act Chromium2999250Mbps5000GB
    Act Palladium3999250Mbps6000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tiruvallur
    Act Basic82075MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Blaze1020125MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Blast Promo1075200MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Storm1125250MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Lightning1325300MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Incredible1999350MbpsUnlimited/3300GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Vijayawada
    Act Silver57450Mbps750GB
    Act Silver Plus749100Mbps1500GB
    Act Gold1024150Mbps3000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Visakhapatnam
    Act Silver59950Mbps750GB
    Act Gold799100Mbps1500GB
    Act Diamond1049150Mbps3000GB
    Act Platinum1499200Mbps2000GB
    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Warangal
    Act Swift 54950Mbps1000GB
    Act Rapid 799100MbpsUnlimited/3300GB

    Act Fibernet Broadband Plans FAQs

    Question 1: Which plan is best from Act Fibernet Broadband?

    Act Giga is the best plan that Act Fiberbet Broadband offers. It comes has a bandwidth of 1000Mbps with over 5000GB of data per month.

    Question 2: What is the Act Fibernet Broadband customer care number / Act Fibernet toll-free number?

    There are multiple ways to connect with Act Fibernet Broadband customer care. You can do it by dialing the toll-free number 1800 1022 836 or you can also get in touch with the team using sending a WhatsApp message to +91-99459 99459.

    Question 3: How to get a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?

    You can fill out the form on the Act official website or send a message to their WhatsApp number +91-99459 99459 to get a new Act Fibernet Broadband connection.

    Question 4: What is the cost of a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?

    The base plan just costs Rs. 549 per month in most cities which offers 40Mbps download and upload speed. Act also offers six and twelve-month plans at a discounted price, which will reduce the annual bill.

    Question 5: How to take the Act Fibernet Broadband speed test?

    You can check your Act Fibernet Broadband speed using speed.com and Speedtest.net websites from your web browser.

    Question 6: Is Act Fibernet Broadband unlimited?

    Most of the plans offered by Act Fibernet are unlimited. However, you will get the peak speeds for 3300GB of data unless otherwise mentioned.

