Home Act fibernet tariff plans best act broadband plans price offers validity and more

Act Fibernet Tariff Plans: Best Act Fibernet Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More Special Pages oi-Vivek

If you live in South Indian or Delhi, then there is a high chance that you can get Act Fibernet connection from almost all tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Act Fibernet is currently available in 19 cities across the country. The internet provider offers plenty of options to choose from and competes against the likes of Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Fiber, and more.

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans Explained

As mentioned before, Act Fibernet services are available in 19 cities, which include metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Similarly, the services are also available in non-metro cities like Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Tiruvallur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.

Here is the list of the most popular broadband plans offered by Act in various cities. You can get an Act Fibernet broadband for just Rs. 549 per month with 40Mbps download/upload speed with a 500GB data cap and it also offers a high-end plan which costs Rs. 5,999 per month with 1000MB/s speed with 5500GB data cap.

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Free Router

If you subscribe to a plan which offers at least 3300GB of data, then you can also get a free Act router. These are the plans that offer free routers. If you are getting a new connection, this will help you save thousands of rupees as a router is included with every connection that offers at least 3300GB of the data cap.

Act Storm is the most affordable plan to get a free router, which costs Rs. 1185 per month with 300Mbps of download/upload speed with an unlimited data cap. All the plans that cost more than 1185 are also eligible for the new router offer. Here are all the Act plans that currently offer free routers. Do note that, all these prices does not include additional 18 percent GST, which will slightly increase the overall bill or the subscription fee.

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With FUP Limit

In these plans, you will get a limited amount of download and upload data. This also makes these plans cheaper when compared to the plans that offer unlimited data caps. If you are on a budget, then these are the plans that offer the most value for money. These are also the best plan for those who don't download a lot of stuff like 4K movies or games on a monthly basis.

Here are the cities-wise plans from Act Fibernet available across the country. The price and the data plan offers from the city to city. In cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Act Fibernet has plenty of offers while in some cities it just offers two to three plans.

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans With Netflix

There are also a lot of broadband plans from Act Fibernet which offers free Netflix subscriptions. With these plans you can enjoy free movies and web series without paying for Netflix Subscription.s

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Ahmedabad Plan Name Price Bandwidth Data limit Act Bronze 549 50Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Advantage 749 150Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Lightning 999 200Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Remarkable 1899 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Bengaluru Plan Name Price Bandwidth Data limit Act Basic 549 40Mbps 500GB Act Swift 710 75Mbps 750GB Act Rapid Plus 985 100Mbps 1000GB Act Blaze 1085 150Mbps 1500GB Act Storm 1185 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Lightning 1425 350Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Incredible 1999 400Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Essential 2999 400Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Advance 3999 400Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Progress 4999 400Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Giga 5999 1000Mbps 5500GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Chennai Act Starter 549 40Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Basic 820 75Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Blaze 1020 125Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Blast Promo 1075 200Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Storm 1125 250Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Lightning 1325 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Incredible 1999 350Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Giga 2999 1000Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Coimbatore Act Starter 549 40Mbps 750GB Act Basic 675 60Mbps 1250GB Act Rush 825 100Mbps 2000GB Act Sprint 1025 200Mbps 3300GB Act Race 1125 250Mbps 3300GB Act Zoom 1325 300Mbps 3300GB Act Bolt 1499 350Mbps 3300GB Act Remarkable 2999 400Mbps 4000GB Act Exceptional 3999 400Mbps 5000GB Act Phenomenal 4999 400Mbps 6000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Delhi Act Silver Promo 799 150Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Platinum Promo 1049 250Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Diamond 1349 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Eluru Act Silver 574 50Mbps 750GB Act Silver Plus 749 100Mbps 1500GB Act Gold 1024 150Mbps 300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Guntur Act Silver 574 50Mbps 750GB Act Silver Plus 749 100Mbps 1500GB Act Gold 1024 150Mbps 300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Hyderabad A-Max 500 500 40Mbps 1000GB A-Max 700 700 75Mbps Unlimited/3300GB A-Max 1075 1075 150Mbps Unlimited/3300GB A-Max 1325 1325 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Incredible 1999 1999 400Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Giga 5999 1000Mbps 6000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Jaipur Act Bronze 549 50Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Silver 749 150Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Gold 999 200Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Platinum 1249 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Kakinada Act Silver 549 50Mbps 750GB Act Gold 699 100Mbps 1500GB Act Diamond 999 150Mbps 3000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Lucknow Act Bronze 549 50Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Silver 749 150Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Gold 999 200Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Platinum 1249 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Madurai Act Silver 599 75Mbps 1000GB Act Gold 799 150Mbps 2000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Nellore Act Gold 599 50Mbps 750GB Act Diamond 699 100Mbps 1500GB Act Platinum 1049 150Mbps 3000GB Act Exceptional 1499 250Mbps 4000GB Act Phenomenal 2999 250Mbps 5000GB Act Sensational 3999 250Mbps 6000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Rajahmundry Act Silver 549 50Mbps 750GB Act Gold 699 100Mbps 1500GB Act Diamond 999 150Mbps 3000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tirupati Act Silver 574 50Mbps 750GB Act Gold 749 100Mbps 1500GB Act Diamond 1099 150Mbps 3000GB Act Titanium 1499 250Mbps 4000GB Act Chromium 2999 250Mbps 5000GB Act Palladium 3999 250Mbps 6000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Tiruvallur Act Basic 820 75Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Blaze 1020 125Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Blast Promo 1075 200Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Storm 1125 250Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Lightning 1325 300Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Incredible 1999 350Mbps Unlimited/3300GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Vijayawada Act Silver 574 50Mbps 750GB Act Silver Plus 749 100Mbps 1500GB Act Gold 1024 150Mbps 3000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Visakhapatnam Act Silver 599 50Mbps 750GB Act Gold 799 100Mbps 1500GB Act Diamond 1049 150Mbps 3000GB Act Platinum 1499 200Mbps 2000GB Act Fibernet Broadband Plans In Warangal Act Swift 549 50Mbps 1000GB Act Rapid 799 100Mbps Unlimited/3300GB

Act Fibernet Broadband Plans FAQs

Question 1: Which plan is best from Act Fibernet Broadband?

Act Giga is the best plan that Act Fiberbet Broadband offers. It comes has a bandwidth of 1000Mbps with over 5000GB of data per month.

Question 2: What is the Act Fibernet Broadband customer care number / Act Fibernet toll-free number?

There are multiple ways to connect with Act Fibernet Broadband customer care. You can do it by dialing the toll-free number 1800 1022 836 or you can also get in touch with the team using sending a WhatsApp message to +91-99459 99459.

Question 3: How to get a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?

You can fill out the form on the Act official website or send a message to their WhatsApp number +91-99459 99459 to get a new Act Fibernet Broadband connection.

Question 4: What is the cost of a new connection with Act Fibernet Broadband?

The base plan just costs Rs. 549 per month in most cities which offers 40Mbps download and upload speed. Act also offers six and twelve-month plans at a discounted price, which will reduce the annual bill.

Question 5: How to take the Act Fibernet Broadband speed test?

You can check your Act Fibernet Broadband speed using speed.com and Speedtest.net websites from your web browser.

Question 6: Is Act Fibernet Broadband unlimited?

Most of the plans offered by Act Fibernet are unlimited. However, you will get the peak speeds for 3300GB of data unless otherwise mentioned.

Best Mobiles in India