Home Airtel broadband plans

Airtel Broadband Plans: Best Airtel Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details Special Pages oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Broadband Plans Explained Airtel is offering four broadband plans in the country. The plans are available between Rs. 799 to Rs. 3,999. These plans ship speed up to 1 Gbps.

The Internet has become a necessity in today's time as people are working from home due to COVID-19. In fact, all broadband players are launching and upgrading plans to attract new subscribers. Similarly, Airtel has recently launched an offer, where it is providing 1000GB data on the purchase of a new connection.

The new offer is available for all customers in all top circles for the next months. In that way, we will be listing out all broadband plans from all companies, but we will start with Airtel first.

Airtel Broadband Plans

Plan Name Monthly Rental Data Speed Offers Basic Plan Rs. 799 150GB 100 Mbps Unlimited Calling, Airtel Thanks benefit that includes the Airtel Xstream subscription. Entertainment Plan Rs. 999 300GB 200 Mbps Unlimited Calling and some additional benefits include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream. Premium Plan Rs.1,499 500GB 300 Mbps Unlimited Calling and access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium along with Airtel Xstream. VIP Plan Rs.3,999 Unlimited Data 1Gbps Unlimited Calling, access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and

Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Basic Plan Broadband Of Rs. 799

The first broadband plan is offering 150GB data with 100Mbps speed. This plan is providing free unlimited calling and Airtel Xstream benefits. Besides, the company allows you to avail extra data at Rs. 299 after the exhaustion.

Airtel Entertainment Broadband Plan Of Rs. 999

The second plan in the list is offering 200 Mbps speed along with 300GB data. This plan is also providing unlimited calls (including local and STD), Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Airtel Xstream benefit, Zee5 Premium, and Netflix subscription.

Airtel Premium Broadband Plan Of Rs. 1,499

Airtel Premium Plan is offering 500GB data up to 300 Mbps speed, and the additional benefit includes content from Airtel Xstream. It also ships Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 Premium subscription.

Airtel VIP Broadband Plan Of Rs. 3,999

The last plan in the list is known as the VIP broadband plan, where users will get 1 Gbps speed along with unlimited data. It also includes Amazon Prime subscription, Airtel Xstream benefit, Netflix, Zee5 Premium subscription, and unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel FAQs

If you still have some questions about the services and installation, then you should look at here to find out the answers.

How To Get The New Connection?

Step 1: You need to check the Airtel broadband page.

Step 2: Then, you have to select the plan.

Step 3: After that, you need to fill the form and click the submit option. Once it is done, the services will become active in the next 48 hours.

How Much You Have To Pay For The Router?

Well, the router is free and you don't have to pay a single penny on the same. However, if you are from Dehradun, then Airtel will inform you about the charges before the whole process.

Best Mobiles in India