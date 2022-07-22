Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Best Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

These days, wireless earbuds aka TWS earbuds are used by many people due to the convenience offered by these accessories. While there are a plethora of options to choose from in this segment, one feature that sets them apart from the competition is the presence of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). This is ideal for cutting down the ambient noise and giving a crystal clear audio quality.
If are looking forward to buying any TWS earbuds with ANC, then the online retailer Amazon India is the right place for you to make the purchase. You can purchase one during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 which is slated for July 23 and July 24 to get these products at a huge discount. Also, there will be partner discounts, new launches, and other lucrative benefits. Check out the options available on Amazon from here.
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (25% Off)
OnePlus Buds Pro is available at 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (20% Off)
Oneplus Buds Z2 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 4,799 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,790 ; You Save: Rs. 11,200 (62% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at 62% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 6,790 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (75% Off)
Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS) is available at 75% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (43% Off)
JBL Tune 130NC TWS is available at 43% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40% Off)
Realme Buds Air 2 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
