Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Best Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

By

Advertisement

These days, wireless earbuds aka TWS earbuds are used by many people due to the convenience offered by these accessories. While there are a plethora of options to choose from in this segment, one feature that sets them apart from the competition is the presence of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). This is ideal for cutting down the ambient noise and giving a crystal clear audio quality.

If are looking forward to buying any TWS earbuds with ANC, then the online retailer Amazon India is the right place for you to make the purchase. You can purchase one during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 which is slated for July 23 and July 24 to get these products at a huge discount. Also, there will be partner discounts, new launches, and other lucrative benefits. Check out the options available on Amazon from here.

OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (25% Off)

OnePlus Buds Pro is available at 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (20% Off)

Oneplus Buds Z2 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 4,799 onwards during the sale.

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,790 ; You Save: Rs. 11,200 (62% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at 62% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 6,790 onwards during the sale.

Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS)

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (75% Off)

Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS) is available at 75% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (43% Off)

JBL Tune 130NC TWS is available at 43% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

 

Realme Buds Air 2

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40% Off)

Realme Buds Air 2 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Here's How Much Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Could Cost

Amazon Prime Day Sale On Apple Accessories Headphones, Earbuds, Charging, AirTags, Covers, Pouch, And More

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discounts On Top High-End Smartphones

Smartphones With High-End Processors That Are Not Flagships

Amazon Prime Day: Exciting Discounts On Best Smartphones

FIFA 23 Game Launching In September: Here’s How To Pre-Order Now And Save 10 Percent

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Realme Smartphones To Get Discounts

Oppo Watch 3 Could Be First Smartwatch To Use Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

List Of OnePlus Smartphones To Get Huge Discounts On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Vivo T1x With Four-Layer Cooling System Launched; What Makes It Best Phone Under Rs. 15,000?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Amazon Prime Day amazon sale offers
Published On July 22, 2022
Read more...