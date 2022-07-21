Amazon Prime Day Sale On Apple Accessories Headphones, Earbuds, Charging, AirTags, Covers, Pouch, And More

Apple is a popular brand when it comes to iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and so on. At the same time, you can get many other Apple accessories like headphones, earbuds, chargers, AirTags, covers, pouches, and much more. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering a whopping discount on Apple accessories. This includes a wide range of gadgets that are mentioned below:

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering the new AirPods 3rd Generation for just Rs. 17,900. At the same time, you can get the AirPods 2nd Generation for as low as Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 14,100 that's its original price. If you want something more traditional, get the EarPods with the lightning connector for Rs. 1,649.

Apart from the headphones, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering a whopping discount on many other Apple accessories. For instance, you can get the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter for iPhone, iPad, and AirPods for just Rs. 1,875. You can also get the Apple Magic Keyboard for just Rs. 12,999 - which is a worthy buy.

Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering the new Apple AirTag for Rs. 3,100. You can also get the Apple AirTag Leather Loop for Rs. 3,368. The Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe charger is also available with a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 18,500 (3% Off) New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) is available at 3% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,900 onwards during the sale. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,100 (22% Off) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) is available at 22% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (for iPhone, iPad & AirPods) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,875 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 (1% Off) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is available at 1% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,875 onwards during the sale. New Apple AirTag Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,100 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,190 (3% Off) New Apple AirTag is available at 3% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,100 onwards during the sale. Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,649 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 (13% Off) Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector is available at 13% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,649 onwards during the sale. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 5,673 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 5,900 (4% Off) Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe is available at 4% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,673 onwards during the sale. Apple Magic Keyboard Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,500 (26% Off) Apple Magic Keyboard is available at 26% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

