Apple AirPods Pro 2 Launched With H2 Chip, 2X Noise Cancellation; India Price, Availability

Apple's Far Out event has finally revealed the entire iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and also the new AirPods Pro 2. The latest iteration of the beloved Apple AirPods come packed with many unique features, including better sound output. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 features the upgraded H2 chip for better connectivity.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Features: What's New

The new AirPods Pro 2 borrows design elements from its predecessor, but most of the improvements are found under the shell. For one, Apple has upped the game of audio accessories features with the upgraded H2 chip.

The new processor offers better connectivity and improved sound quality for the AirPods Pro 2, especially when compared with the first-gen AirPods Pro. The new audio accessories come with better drivers and amplifiers that enhance the overall experience.

What's more, the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature improved spatial audio that's more personalized. Users can further customize their audio signature via iPhone, which allows for a more unique and immersive listening experience. Apple has also improved the noise cancellation on the new AirPods Pro 2, with as much as 2X attenuation of ambient sounds.

Besides, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with an improved transparency mode, which makes one more attuned to their surroundings. Apart from this, Apple has also introduced XS ear tips for maximum comfort and a wider accessibility for those with smaller ear canals. Speaking of accessibility, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved touch controls.

More importantly, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 promise to last longer thanks to an improved battery, which offers six hours of runtime on a single charge. Apple explains that this is a 33 percent increase from the first-gen earbuds. With the charging case, users get 30 hours of listening time, which is an increase of six hours from its predecessor.

Users can also find an individual AirPod, with precise location features, using the Find My app. The charging case of the AirPods Pro 2 comes with an inbuilt speaker, which can relay the charge status, or even issue alerts when it is misplaced. It can also be charged using the Apple Watch charger and MagSafe adapter.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price, Availability

The new AirPods Pro 2 is priced at USD 249 (around Rs. 19,835). The new earbuds will open for pre-orders on September 9 and will begin shipping on September 23.

