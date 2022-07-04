Apple AirPods Pro 2 Tipped With USB Type-C Port, Heart Rate Sensor; Should You Buy?

Apple is working on a couple of new launching, including the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 series. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 is tipped to debut soon, and will likely feature a USB Type-C port. The new Type-C port will replace the brand's proprietary Lightning port in a bid to comply with EU's new regulations.

AirPods Pro 2 With USB Type-C Port

A new report claims the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will include fast charging support, but the exact specifications are unclear. It might also include a USB Type-C port but this is still speculation. The Type-C port could boost its popularity and sales.

The report also revealed a few key details about the upcoming audio accessory. For one, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 is said to feature a new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

The earbuds could get a whopping upgrade with additional sensors like a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor, skin-detect sensor from the AirPods 3, and so on. The upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 could feature the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), making it the first earbuds with the new technology.

Apple's Switch To USB Type-C Ports

Reports of Apple switching to USB Type-C cables have been circulating for a while now. Many regulatory commissions have been urging gadget manufacturers to provide measures to curb e-waste. European Union authorities have been coming down strongly on brands like Apple for the same.

One of the measures to curb e-waste is by bringing out a universal charger for all devices, especially smartphones. Today, nearly all Android smartphones offer a USB Type-C port for charging. So even if a user gets a new Android smartphone, they won't need a new charger as the new phone would still pack the Type-C cable.

Apple has also been taking measures to curb e-waste. For one, it started by removing the charging cable and adapter from all its new iPhones. This also led to smaller packaging, and many other brands like Samsung followed suit. With AirPods Pro 2 getting the USB Type-C port, Apple might be taking a huge leap in curbing e-waste.

