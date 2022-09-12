Apple Watch Ultra Repair Cost Can Get You A Brand New Apple Watch Series 8

You can now get a brand new Apple Watch Series 8 with features like a temperature sensor, ECG capability, and crash detection for Rs. 45,900. Similarly, if you want the most capable smartwatch from Apple -- the Apple Watch Ultra, you have to shell out almost twice the amount.

While Apple claims that Watch Ultra is the toughest and the most capable smartwatch, one can still break it, especially during accidents. And if you manage to break the Watch Ultra, get ready to spend as much as Rs. 45,000 to get it repaired from the official service center.

Apple is charging $499 for the repair of the Watch Ultra in the US and CNY 3,749 (Rs. 43,000) in China. While there is no official information on how much Apple will charge for the repair of Watch Ultra in India, it is likely to be around Rs. 45,000.

Why It Is So Expensive To Repair Apple Watch Ultra?

Given the price of the device, Apple is asking slightly over 40 percent of the actual price of the device for a repair job. In this case, Apple is like to replace the unit with a new Watch Ultra, especially if the damage is incurred by the body of the smartwatch. If it is the display or the battery that needs a replacement, the company is likely to replace the same rather than replace the unit.

This is not just an expensive affair, it is also not good for the environment. While the company might recycle the broken Apple Watch Ultra, it is still not as environmentally friendly as repairing the same device by replacing faulty or broken components.

Planning To Buy Apple Watch Ultra? Get Apple Care+

If you are planning on getting the Apple Watch Ultra, instead of Rs. 10,900 more and get two years of additional warranty with accidental damage protection. With Apple Care+, one has to pay a nominal fee to get the device replaced. However, it will be a lot less than the actual repair/replacement cost.

