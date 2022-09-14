Bose QuietComfort SE Headphones Launching Soon; Noise Cancelation Tipped

When it comes to audio accessories like headphones and earbuds - Bose is a name that stands out in the crowd. It looks like the brand will be expanding its product portfolio with a new pair of headphones. Reports have spotted the Bose QuietComfort SE headphones and could launch pretty soon.

Bose QuietComfort SE Launch Details

A report from WinFuture lists retailers who have listed the upcoming Bose QuietComfort SE headphones. Plus, the new headphones have also appeared on YouTube in an unboxing video explaining how to connect them via Bluetooth.

From the looks of it, the new Bose QuietComfort SE will be quite similar to the premium Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, especially in terms of design and appearance. But as a Special Edition product, one can expect toned-down features with a reduced price tag.

Bose QuietComfort SE Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Bose QuietComfort SE will feature better lightweight materials, suggests the product description materials. It also mentions that the new headphones will offer 24 hours of wireless listening time. It's also said to offer three hours of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging.

Additionally, upcoming Bose QuietComfort SE headphones will feature noise-cancelation, which is the key highlight of the QC series. It's also said to offer a wireless range of 30ft and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Users will also get a USB type-C charging cable and a 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable.

That said, it's unclear what features make the Bose QuietComfort SE different from the QC 45 headphones. The retail listings suggest the new headphones will be compatible with the Bose music companion app with a built-in EQ - which is identical to the Bose QuietComfort 45.

One of the key differences spotted was the carrying case of the two headphones. The first-gen Bose QuietComfort 45 features a firm material for the carrying case whereas the upcoming Bose QuietComfort SE seems to pack a softer material.

The Bose QuietComfort SE price and availability are still under wraps, considering the headphones are yet to be officially announced. One can expect the new Bose headphones to also arrive in India.

