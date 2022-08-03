JBL Endurance Race TWS Earbuds With Pure Bass, IP68 Rating Launched; Should You Buy For Rs. 5,999?

JBL has been steadily expanding its product offering to include a new range of TWS earbuds. The new JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds pack some powerful features just like the other Endurance RACE audio accessories. Here's all you need to know about the JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds in India.

JBL Endurance Race TWS Price In India

The new JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds are available for Rs. 5,999 on the JBL India website. The new TWS earbuds can also be bought at several leading online and offline retailers in the country.

JBL Endurance Race TWS Earbuds Features

The new JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds feature the Enhancer and Twist Lock design, which the brand claims to offer a perfect fit ensuring it will never fall off from the wearer's ears. The earbuds are designed for all kinds of activities including sports, adventures, and even working out at the gym - the brand says.

Additionally, the JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds come with RACE's Ambient Aware technology, which allows users to stay aware of their surroundings. The new JBL TWS earbuds are also IP67 certified, making them water, dust, and sweat resistant. It also comes with the JBL Pure Bass sound, which enhances the overall experience.

More importantly, the new JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds have a powerful battery backup. JBL claims the new earbuds offer 20 hours of backup with a total playtime of 30 hours with the charging case. JBL also claims the new earbuds come with 10 hours of continuous playback time.

What's more, the JBL Endurance Race TWS charging case comes with the Speed Charge feature. The fast charging support offers one hour of power in just 10 minutes, ensuring users never run out of juice on the earbuds.

Should You Buy JBL Endurance Race TWS Earbuds?

The JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds seem like powerful audio accessories, ideal for all activities. The price tag of Rs. 5,999 seems a bit expensive but considering the IP68 rating, Pure Bass support, and other premium features - the JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds make a good buy for Indian buyers.

