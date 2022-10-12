Noise IntelliBuds Launched With AI Neural Net Technology: Price and Specifications

Noise, an Indian tech accessories brand has launched its latest TWS -- the Noise IntelliBuds. The company claims that the new earphones are India's first gesture-controlled TWS, powered by an AI neural net, capable of detecting intentional nods and head movements and ignoring unintentional ones.

This technology enables users to control music and answer calls by shaking their heads. The Noise IntelliBuds retail in India for Rs. 4,999 and will be available in black and white colors. Interested parties can buy the IntelliBuds on GoNoise.com from October 14.

Noise IntelliBuds Features

The Noise IntelliBuds is said to be the second product from the Noise Labs. These TWS-style earphones offer technologies like Hot Voice Command, which can be activated by saying "Hey Headphones" followed by a specific command such as accept/reject a call, pause/play/next/previous for music. Similarly, users can also control transparency mode using the Hot Voice Command.

Music Sharing is another interesting feature of the Noise IntelliBuds, where users can pair a second IntelliBuds directly with the primary IntelliBuds. This can be done by enabling Music Sharing feature by pressing and holding the right bud on the primary earbud and pressing and holding the left earbud on the secondary pair of IntelliBuds.

These earbuds also come with a dedicated transparency mode, which allows users to listen to external sound without removing the TWS from the ears. Users with an Android smartphone can download NoiseFit Smart app to control Noise IntelliBuds.

How Long Can Noise IntelliBuds Last?

According to the company, the Noise IntelliBuds can offer nine hours of battery life per charge, and they also support smart battery optimization and Instacharge with a 600mAh battery. The carry case can deliver additional 36 hours of battery life. Hence, even for a heavy user, the Noise IntelliBuds should be able to last over two days without any issues.

For the asking price, the Noise IntelliBuds seem to pack a few interesting features. However, in terms of design, they just look like ordinary TWS, which is a bummer. If you are looking for a wireless earphone for around Rs. 5,000 with gesture controls, ambiance mode, and extended battery life, the Noise IntelliBuds does seem like a great pair of earphones to consider.