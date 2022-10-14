Carl Pei Shares Fan Concept Images of Nothing Head (1); New Headphones In Offing?

The Nothing brand grabbed everyone's attention with the launch of its first smartphone featuring several LED lights in the back panel. The brand is now gearing up to launch the Nothing headphones. CEO Carl Pei took to Twitter to share a fan concept. Many believe the images are how the upcoming headphones would look like, which could take on audio devices from other brands like Sony.

Going into the details, Pei shared four images of the "Nothing Head (1)" and called them a fan concept. While the images might be conceptual, it's clear that we might soon get a pair of over-the-ear headphones from the brand. To note, the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds will be launching on October 26, and the brand might tease the headphones at the launch.

Nothing Head (1) Design Speculated Via Concept Images

The concept images of the upcoming Nothing headphones reveal LED strips on the earcups that sync with the Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone (1). The images also highlight a transparent design, upholding the brand's signature feature as seen with other products.

The tweets shared by Pei include the link by Yanko Design, which showcases the upcoming headphones in black and white colors. This once again makes it identical to the Nothing Phone (1). Both variants seem to have a red highlight on the earcup that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Apart from the concept images, not much is known about the Nothing Head (1). But since the CEO has officially teased the new headphones for the first time, more leaks and speculations are expected to follow.

Is Nothing Head (1) Launch In Offing?

Presently, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be launching on October 27, expanding the brand's product portfolio. The upcoming TWS earbuds are going to be identical to the existing Nothing Ear (1) as far as the design is concerned. But its features and specifications could be quite different, bringing in new upgrades.

On the other hand, the Nothing Head (1) could also launch soon. The unique LED strips and Glyph interface could also make it a unique gaming accessory, upping the competition with brands like Sony. But since nothing is confirmed yet, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.