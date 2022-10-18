Nothing has increased the price of the Ear (1) in India and across the globe. The company claims that the new price hike comes due to the increase in the cost of production. In India, the company recently hiked the price of the Ear (1) from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 6,999, and Nothing's first product has now received its second price hike in the country. With these cost hikes, is the product even worth shelling out your money?

The Nothing Ear (1) was launched in India for Rs. 5,999, and after a series of price hikes, the earphones now cost Rs. 8,499. It's worth noting that the white variant of the Nothing Ear (1) is priced at Rs. 7,299 on Flipkart, while the black variant costs Rs. 8,499.

Carl Pei Explains The Reason Behind The Price Hike

In a series of tweets, Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing explained that the company only had three engineers when they first launched the Nothing Ear (1), which has received over 15 OTA (over the air) updates, making it a completely different product altogether.

He also claims that the company has sold over 600K units of Nothing Ear (1) across the world. While Nothing Ear (1) will be available at the original price for the next few days, the price has been hiked in India, at least as per the listing on Flipkart.

Sensible To Buy It Post Price Hike?

In terms of features or capabilities, the Nothing Ear (1) is similar to a lot of mid-tier TWS earphones from brands like Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi. However, Nothing Ear (1) gained a lot of popularity with its transparent design, and the unique look did help the product stand out from the crowd.

It still has features like wireless charging, ANC, and fast charging support. The company tried to position Nothing Ear (1) as an affordable Apple AirPods alternative. Looking at the sales figures, it has done good business. Even at the new price tag, the Nothing Ear (1) does look like a great product, especially for those who want cheap but well-made wireless earphones.

Do note that, the company only offers product replacement if something goes wrong when the device is under warranty (within 12 months of purchase). Post-warranty period, the brand doesn't even offer paid repairs or replacements for the Nothing Ear (1).