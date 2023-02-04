Nothing Ear 2 Design Leaked; Personalized ANC and Dual Connectivity Tipped

Nothing, a London-based startup, made headlines in 2021 with the release of its iconic Ear 1, a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with a transparent design and a low price. Nothing had released the Ear (Stick) last year, fashioned like a lipstick, increased the price of the Ear 1, and later discontinued it. The company is now developing a successor to the Ear 1, which may have a similar design to the original but is tipped to include additional features.

Nothing Ear 2: Minor Upgrade Over Ear 1

The renders of the Nothing Ear 2 were shared by Smartpix, courtesy of OnLeaks, and the renders reveal the new earbuds, which are difficult to distinguish from its predecessor. The company appears to retain the same transparent design with only minor changes. The noise-canceling microphone has been moved from the top of the earbuds to the stick. Furthermore, only the white color of the Ear 2 has been leaked, and it's unclear whether Nothing intends to release a black variant of the TWS.

Nothing Ear 2: Features and Availability

The Nothing Ear 2 will reportedly have a slew of new features, including an advanced EQ that can be customized to the user's preferences and a configurable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode with two levels of ANC strength (Light and Maximum). It will also feature Bluetooth Multipoint support, which will enable the headphones to connect to two devices at once and allow the user to switch between them without interrupting the audio.

Advertisement

A new Transparency mode will also be introduced, which will muffle some sounds while allowing others through. As of now, there is no information on sound quality improvements. However, given the minor updates the second iteration of the TWS is receiving, this year's release will most likely be an iterative upgrade over the Ear 1.

Nothing has not announced the release date of the earbuds. But with the leak of such high-quality images, we can expect the company to make an announcement in the coming weeks.